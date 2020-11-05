TV Highlights (Nov. 6, 2020): Corden stars on 'Great Performances'

“Great Performances” (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) offers viewers a taste of Broadway — and a touch of theater history. James Corden, best known to many viewers as the karaoke-singing host of CBS’s “The Late Late Show,” stars in a taped presentation of the revival of the musical “One Man, Two Guvnors.”

Set in the British seaside resort town of Brighton in 1963, Corden plays an out-of-work musician who works for two bosses while trying to keep them a secret from each other. One is a petty gangster and the other a clueless rich man. It’s not giving away too much to reveal that one of them is really a woman in disguise, passing herself as her own brother to keep his death a secret.

The outlandish story is based on an Italian-language Commedia dell’arte farce written way back in 1743. A critical and audience favorite in London’s West End and on Broadway, the success of “Guvnors” was instrumental in introducing Corden to American viewers.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTSA social media cynic gets into the spirit of the holiday in New Mexico in the 2020 romance “The Christmas Yule Blog” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

Cedric the Entertainer hosts on “The Greatest #AtHome Videos” (7 p.m., CBS).