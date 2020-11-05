TV Highlights (Nov. 7, 2020): Rock Hall inductions arrive quietly

Want more proof that COVID-19 ruins everything? "The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions" (7 p.m., HBO) arrive without a ceremony or live performances, a red carpet or a gathering. Hosted, or at least introduced, by Dave Grohl, the "inductions" are little more than separate mini-documentaries about each artist. This year's slate includes T-Rex, The Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, Notorious B.I.G. and Nine Inch Nails.
The absence of a physical gathering and a live concert leaves a strange void. Clips of the new inductees The Doobie Brothers accentuate their origins as a bar band and their half-century of popular live concerts. Yet during their induction clip, they aren't even interviewed as a band. All of their observations have been taped separately.
No matter how you define "rock 'n' roll," and that's always a debate, social distancing puts a huge damper on the feeling.
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- College football action includes Clemson at Notre Dame (6 p.m., NBC), Texas A&M at South Carolina (6 p.m., ESPN) and Stanford at Oregon (6:30 p.m., ABC).
- While organizing a toy drive, a woman meets a handsome veteran in the 2020 romance "A Welcome Home Christmas" (7 p.m., Lifetime).
- Facing the holidays alone, a woman finds herself with an unexpected houseguest in the 2020 romance "Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater" (7 p.m., Hallmark).
- On two episodes of "Manhunt: Deadly Games" (CBS): an appeal to local militias (7 p.m.); Eric faces justice (8 p.m.)
CULT CHOICE
Lee Marvin, Angie Dickenson, Keenan Wynn and Caroll O'Connor star in the stylish 1967 thriller "Point Blank" (3:30 p.m., TCM), directed by John Boorman.
