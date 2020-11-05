TV Highlights (Nov. 7, 2020): Rock Hall inductions arrive quietly

Want more proof that COVID-19 ruins everything? "The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions" (7 p.m., HBO) arrive without a ceremony or live performances, a red carpet or a gathering. Hosted, or at least introduced, by Dave Grohl, the "inductions" are little more than separate mini-documentaries about each artist. This year's slate includes T-Rex, The Doobie Brothers, Depeche Mode, Notorious B.I.G. and Nine Inch Nails.

The absence of a physical gathering and a live concert leaves a strange void. Clips of the new inductees The Doobie Brothers accentuate their origins as a bar band and their half-century of popular live concerts. Yet during their induction clip, they aren't even interviewed as a band. All of their observations have been taped separately.

No matter how you define "rock 'n' roll," and that's always a debate, social distancing puts a huge damper on the feeling.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS