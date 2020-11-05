TV Highlights (Nov. 8, 2020): 'Moon Base 8' comedy debuts

What is it about space travel that inspires comedy? And some rather elaborate concepts for series? In the new comedy "Moon Base 8" (10 p.m., Showtime), Fred Armisen, Tim Heidecker and John C. Reilly star as nerdy, over-the-hill and slightly overlooked astronauts stationed at NASA's Moon Base Simulator in Arizona.

They hope that mastering this pretend lunar mission will launch them onto the real thing, revive their careers and earn them the fame and respect that have eluded them.

Of the three, Cap (Reilly) is the biggest sad sack. He's lost touch with his wife and kids after his stunt pilot business went bust. Skip (Armisen) is the son of a famous astronaut and hopes to walk in the old man's footsteps. Rook (Heidecker) is a born-again Christian who sees space as part of his larger mission.

OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

A lass takes a liking to Homer on "The Simpsons" (7 p.m., Fox).

A woman babysits a handsome man's nieces and nephews in the 2020 romance "Christmas With the Darlings" (7 p.m., Hallmark).

A social media snob becomes enchanted by "A Very Charming Christmas Town" (7 p.m., Lifetime).

Fun and games on ABC with "Supermarket Sweep" (7 p.m., ABC), "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" (8 p.m., ABC) and "Card Sharks" (9 p.m., ABC).

and Russians violate U.S. airspace on the Season 12 debut of "NCIS: Los Angeles" (7:30 p.m., CBS).

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints meet in NFL action (7:20 p.m., NBC).

A prison riot coincides with Peter's new job on "Roadkill" on "Masterpiece" (8 p.m., PBS).

on A plot against Ginny sparks a power struggle on "Fear the Walking Dead" (8 p.m., AMC).

California residents recover from a devastating fire in the 2020 documentary "Rebuilding Paradise" (8 p.m., National Geographic).

COVID-19 fills the morgues of the Big Easy on the seventh-season debut of "NCIS: New Orleans" (8:30 p.m., CBS).

Josto puts his feelings on the line on "Fargo" (9 p.m., FX).

"Real Life Nightmare" (9 p.m., HLN) returns for a second season with the true-life tale of a decapitated husband and his wife found bound, gagged and weighed down by a cinder block in the lake behind their million-dollar home.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.