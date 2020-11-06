TV Highlights (Nov. 9, 2020): 'Industry' debuts on HBO

For a "Lord of the Flies"-on-the-wall look at corporate culture, HBO debuts the U.K. import "Industry" (9 p.m., HBO). Set at Pierpoint & Co., a financial institution at the tippy-top of its game, we follow young recruits as they struggle to survive a six-month program that may result in either keys to the kingdom or instant eviction.
Most of the interaction between rival recruits unfolds in petty acts of passive-aggressive dismissal or blatant cruelty.
For the most part, the competitors are hardest on themselves, working all hours and catching catnaps next to the bathroom.
I wish I could care about these characters and their obsessions with wearing designer clothes or the corporate culture "Industry" hopes to depict. But I don't. So I just stopped watching. And I suspect you will, too.
TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
- Syd's family unravels on "L.A.'s Finest" (7 p.m., Fox).
- The New York Jets host the New England Patriots in NFL football action (7 p.m., ESPN).
- Social distancing complicates court proceedings on "All Rise" (8 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- A fashion show sparks drama on "Filthy Rich" (8 p.m., Fox).
- A "Holiday Baking Championship" (8 p.m., Food) gives way to the "Christmas Cookie Challenge" (9 p.m., Food).
- Claire buries her feelings on "The Good Doctor" (9 p.m., ABC).
CULT CHOICE
Relationships end badly for two characters played by Shelley Winters in Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of "Lolita" (7 p.m., TCM) and George Steven's masterpiece "A Place in the Sun" (10 p.m., TCM).
