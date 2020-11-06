TV Highlights (Nov. 9, 2020): 'Industry' debuts on HBO

For a "Lord of the Flies"-on-the-wall look at corporate culture, HBO debuts the U.K. import "Industry" (9 p.m., HBO). Set at Pierpoint & Co., a financial institution at the tippy-top of its game, we follow young recruits as they struggle to survive a six-month program that may result in either keys to the kingdom or instant eviction.

Most of the interaction between rival recruits unfolds in petty acts of passive-aggressive dismissal or blatant cruelty.

For the most part, the competitors are hardest on themselves, working all hours and catching catnaps next to the bathroom.

I wish I could care about these characters and their obsessions with wearing designer clothes or the corporate culture "Industry" hopes to depict. But I don't. So I just stopped watching. And I suspect you will, too.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS