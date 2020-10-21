TV Highlights (Oct. 23, 2020): It's Christmas on Lifetime!

There are so many reasons to resent the ridiculously long holiday season buildup. For starters, it’s the time of year when Lifetime movies turn “nice.” A figure skater and a former hockey star collaborate to thwart an evil politician’s plan to close the local rink in the 2020 holiday romance “Christmas on Ice” (7 p.m., Lifetime). Halloween is still eight days away.
Tonight’s other highlightsThe L.A. Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays meet in Game Three of the World Series (7 p.m., Fox).
A hot gold market provides new incentives on the season 11 premiere of “Gold Rush” (7 p.m., Discovery).
Nature itself turns on the residents of a picturesque California town in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 thriller “The Birds” (7 p.m., BBC America).
“20/20” (8 p.m., ABC) questions the veracity of a single jailhouse informant whose testimony was used in 35 prosecutions.
Frank thinks twice about an officer’s termination on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
A single mother’s (Laura Linney) brittle grasp on life begins to unravel after the return of her vagabond brother (Kenosha native Mark Ruffalo) in the 2000 drama “You Can Count on Me” (9 p.m., TMC).
Cult choice
TCM unspools two classic films featuring pivotal scenes of terrified moviegoers. A young Steve McQueen stars in the 1958 shocker “The Blob” (8:30 p.m., TCM), in which a gooey creature from outer space oozes into a bijou. Ballyhoo master William Castle had actual movie seats wired with buzzers for his 1959 grade-Z thriller “The Tingler” (10:15 p.m., TCM), starring Vincent Price.
Series notesJulie Chen Moonves hosts “Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS) ... Brief encounters on “Shark Tank” (7 p.m., ABC) ... Dean Cain hosts “Masters of Illusion” (7 and 7:30 p.m. CW) ... Finding the rough edges at the Smoothie King on “Undercover Boss” (8 p.m., CBS) ... Two helpings of “World’s Funniest Animals” (8 and p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CW) ... news features on “Dateline” (9 p.m., NBC).
New on streaming Hulu begins streaming the 2020 period horror movie “Bad Hair,” in which the extensions and weaves of 1980s black salon culture become the stuff of nightmares.
Streaming on Apple TV+, “Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You” documents the production of a new album with the E Street Band.
