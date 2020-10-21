TV Highlights (Oct. 23, 2020): It's Christmas on Lifetime!

There are so many reasons to resent the ridiculously long holiday season buildup. For starters, it’s the time of year when Lifetime movies turn “nice.” A figure skater and a former hockey star collaborate to thwart an evil politician’s plan to close the local rink in the 2020 holiday romance “Christmas on Ice” (7 p.m., Lifetime). Halloween is still eight days away.

Tonight’s other highlightsThe L.A. Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays meet in Game Three of the World Series (7 p.m., Fox).

A hot gold market provides new incentives on the season 11 premiere of “Gold Rush” (7 p.m., Discovery).

Nature itself turns on the residents of a picturesque California town in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 thriller “The Birds” (7 p.m., BBC America).

“20/20” (8 p.m., ABC) questions the veracity of a single jailhouse informant whose testimony was used in 35 prosecutions.

Frank thinks twice about an officer’s termination on “Blue Bloods” (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).