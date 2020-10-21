TV Highlights (Oct. 23, 2020): World Series, funny animals on TV

- The L.A. Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays meet in Game Three of the World Series (7 p.m., Fox).
- Brief encounters on "Shark Tank" (7 p.m., ABC).
- Julie Chen Moonves hosts "Big Brother" (7 p.m., CBS).
- A hot gold market provides new incentives on the season 11 premiere of "Gold Rush" (7 p.m., Discovery).
- Nature itself turns on the residents of a picturesque California town in Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 thriller "The Birds" (7 p.m., BBC America).
- "American Masters" (8 p.m. on Channel 36, 9 p.m. on Channel 11, PBS) profiles conductor and musical director Michael Tilson Thomas. Eager to cross musical boundaries, Thomas has collaborated as an orchestra conductor with Metallica. Thomas received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2019.
- Finding the rough edges at the Smoothie King on "Undercover Boss" (8 p.m., CBS).
- "20/20" (8 p.m., ABC) questions the veracity of a single jailhouse informant whose testimony was used in 35 prosecutions.
- Two helpings of "World's Funniest Animals" (8 and 8:30 p.m., CW).
- Frank thinks twice about an officer's termination on "Blue Bloods" (9 p.m., CBS, rerun).
- A single mother's (Laura Linney) brittle grasp on life begins to unravel after the return of her vagabond brother (Kenosha native Mark Ruffalo) in the 2000 drama "You Can Count on Me" (9 p.m., TMC).
CULT CHOICE
TCM unspools two classic films featuring pivotal scenes of terrified moviegoers. A young Steve McQueen stars in the 1958 shocker "The Blob" (8:30 p.m., TCM), in which a gooey creature from outer space oozes into a bijou. Ballyhoo master William Castle had actual movie seats wired with buzzers for his 1959 grade-Z thriller "The Tingler" (10:15 p.m., TCM), starring Vincent Price.
NEW ON STREAMING
- Hulu begins streaming the 2020 period horror movie "Bad Hair," in which the extensions and weaves of 1980s black salon culture become the stuff of nightmares.
- Streaming on Apple TV+, "Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You" documents the production of a new album with the E Street Band.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!