TV Highlights (Oct. 24, 2020): Sports and Christmas movies on TV today

Today’s TV highlights include college football, the World Series and cable Christmas movies:

College football action includes South Carolina at LSU (6 p.m., ESPN) and Michigan and Minnesota (6:30 p.m., ABC).

A wedding planner finds love in far-off Alaska in the 2020 holiday romance “Jingle Bell Bride” (7 p.m., Hallmark).

A reporter investigates a local tycoon who insists that all Christmas gifts come from Santa himself the 2020 holiday fable “Christmas Unwrapped” (7 p.m., Lifetime).

The L.A. Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays meet in Game Four of the World Series (7 p.m., Fox).

“HBCU Homecoming: Meet Me on the Yard” (7 p.m., BET) explores an annual tradition at historically Black colleges, tied to football, food and fellowship.

The Kilchers prepare for winter on “Alaska: The Last Frontier” (7 p.m., Discovery).

Satellite imagery reveals a giant pentagram in remote Canada, leading some to theorize about witchcraft in early settlements of North America on “What on Earth?” (7 p.m., Science).