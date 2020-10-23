TV Highlights (Oct. 24, 2020): Sports and Christmas movies on TV today

Today’s TV highlights include college football, the World Series and cable Christmas movies:
College football action includes South Carolina at LSU (6 p.m., ESPN) and Michigan and Minnesota (6:30 p.m., ABC).
A wedding planner finds love in far-off Alaska in the 2020 holiday romance “Jingle Bell Bride” (7 p.m., Hallmark).
A reporter investigates a local tycoon who insists that all Christmas gifts come from Santa himself the 2020 holiday fable “Christmas Unwrapped” (7 p.m., Lifetime).
The L.A. Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays meet in Game Four of the World Series (7 p.m., Fox).
“HBCU Homecoming: Meet Me on the Yard” (7 p.m., BET) explores an annual tradition at historically Black colleges, tied to football, food and fellowship.
The Kilchers prepare for winter on “Alaska: The Last Frontier” (7 p.m., Discovery).
Satellite imagery reveals a giant pentagram in remote Canada, leading some to theorize about witchcraft in early settlements of North America on “What on Earth?” (7 p.m., Science).
Anya Taylor-Joy stars in the title role of the 2020 adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma” (7 p.m., HBO). Released in late February, just before the COVID-19 pandemic quarantine started, the film was generally well received. A tale of an endearing, if opinionated, busybody blind to her own shortcomings, “Emma” has been adapted repeatedly.
A sideline dancer works overtime to prove that her basketball-playing boyfriend did not kill his ex in the 2020 shocker “The Pom Pom Murders” (7 p.m., LMN).
Ladies’ and Men’s Freeskate at the ISU Grand Prix Skate America (8 p.m., NBCSN).
The gang visits a haunted factory in New Jersey on “Ghost Nation” (8 p.m., Travel).
Adele hosts “Saturday Night Live” (10:30 p.m., NBC), featuring a musical performance by H.E.R. So is Adele here for the comedy?
