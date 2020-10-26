TV Highlights (Oct. 27, 2020): History program looks back at campaigns

With less than a week to go before Election Day, "The Campaigns That Made History" (8 p.m., History) asks viewers to look back at a half-century of electioneering. It focuses on the winners and many of the also-rans whose candidacies changed the trajectory of American politics. In many ways, the losing campaigns are more instructive.

Ronald Reagan won roughly 60% of the vote in 1984. Twenty years earlier, conservative Republican Barry Goldwater was on the receiving end of a similarly one-sided landslide. Yet the ruins of the Goldwater campaign contained elements that would lead to a Reagan majority two decades later.

Similarly, Gary Hart's brand of Democratic politics did not prevail in 1984 and were engulfed by scandal in 1988. But his campaigns pointed the way toward Bill Clinton's wins in 1992 and 1996.

"Campaigns" pays similar attention to Ross Perot's eccentric effort in 1992 and to the raw emotions that Sarah Palin's place on a losing 2008 ticket evoked and her role in turning the GOP into a party that might eventually look to Donald Trump.

TONIGHT'S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS