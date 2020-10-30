TV Highlights (Oct. 31, 2020): Holidays collide on TV today

Happy Halloween! Christmas is here! The mingling of the two highly anticipated and commercialized holidays makes particular sense this year. COVID-19 has crashed the party, so many people don’t know if they should go trick-or-treating or if they will be celebrating the holidays outside of a very tight quarantined circle. What fun!

HBO does the best job of blending the two days with the horror movie “Black Christmas” (7 p.m., HBO). This 2019 Blumhouse production revived a 1974 Canadian low-budget slasher shocker set in a sorority house.

Genuinely original and similarly low-budget, the 2018 shocker “A Quiet Place” (7 p.m., FX) stars married actors Emily Blunt and John Krasinski as parents of a deaf child whose ability to soundlessly communicate by sign language helps the family escape blind monsters from outer space who “hear” their victims before killing them.

CHRISTMAS MOVIESFor those who just can’t wait, there’s “Candy Cane Christmas” (7 p.m., Lifetime), about a young woman who steps up to heal wounds after one neighbor declines to participate in a decorating tradition.