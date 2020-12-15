'Twas the 'Fight' before Christmas on ABC

There are several ways to watch this program:

For inspiration. Once you see the ingenious ways these folks use Christmas lights, you’ll never look at a box of C9 bulbs the same way.

For DIY knowledge. You can certainly get tips for your own decorating. The show’s hosts, Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak, peek behind the scenes and explain how, say, a garage in Jenks, Okla., is turned into a showcase for rare, vintage mechanical figures. (That amazing display was one of the Dec. 9 winners.)

For an excuse. If your spouse has been nagging you to get out the ladder and put Santa and his sleigh on the roof, you can turn this show on and warn him or her that once you start, it may spiral out of control. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” could be a gateway drug to a year-round obsession.