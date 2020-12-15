'Twas the 'Fight' before Christmas on ABC

Christmas stress can lead to battles — over which tree to buy (white pine, balsam, fraser fir or plastic), how many inflatable snowmen to put on the porch and whether to get your son that drum set he’s been asking for — and I try mightily to stay out of such conflicts.
But there’s one Christmas “fight” the whole family can enjoy together without any hard feelings.
That’s ABC’s “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” airing back-to-back episodes Wednesday nights.
The eighth season started Dec. 9 and continues tonight (and Dec. 23) with one-hour episodes at 7 and 8 p.m.
And despite the word “fight” in the title, this is a joyous series.
Yes, the families are all trying to win the $50,000 prize and giant trophy each week, but these folks, who decorate their homes in a style that would delight Clark Griswold, are just thrilled to be on the show.
The main focus is on how these families work together on the decorations each year — sometimes for decades, like the two Barbieri brothers, who built more than 90 animated figures during 40 years of their “Lights on Liberty” display. (It’s on Liberty Street in the hamlet of Deer Park, N.Y., at the house they grew up in.)
These displays are clearly a work of love for the people who do them, and the creativity on display is amazing.
There are several ways to watch this program:
For inspiration. Once you see the ingenious ways these folks use Christmas lights, you’ll never look at a box of C9 bulbs the same way.
For DIY knowledge. You can certainly get tips for your own decorating. The show’s hosts, Carter Oosterhouse and Taniya Nayak, peek behind the scenes and explain how, say, a garage in Jenks, Okla., is turned into a showcase for rare, vintage mechanical figures. (That amazing display was one of the Dec. 9 winners.)
For an excuse. If your spouse has been nagging you to get out the ladder and put Santa and his sleigh on the roof, you can turn this show on and warn him or her that once you start, it may spiral out of control. “The Great Christmas Light Fight” could be a gateway drug to a year-round obsession.
For pure escapism. I admit it. I like to watch. When it comes to this “Light Fight,” I’m strictly a Christmas decorating voyeur. There’s no way I would ever attempt to build a mountain out of concrete in my front yard, as the Stott family in Fontana, Calif., did. I enjoy relaxing on my couch, enjoying the spectacle, safe in the knowledge that I will never attempt even a fraction of what these people accomplish. I get the same feeling watching the Olympic marathon or, really, anything in the Olympics.
For armchair travel. At a time when we’re encouraged to stick close to home, this show takes viewers across the country. Tonight’s episodes visit Egg Harbor Township, N.J. (the Storybook Land family-owned amusement park); Lehi, Utah (where a 55-acre botanical garden is blanketed with thousands of luminarias); East Peoria, Ill. (mammoth-sized floats wrapped in thousands of lights); and Glendale, Ariz. (where you’ll see a 36-foot-tall snowman).
For satisfaction. The global pandemic has sucked a lot of life out of 2020 — holidays included — but nothing can stop a man who is determined to cover his yard in icicle lights, electric bill be damned. What’s more American than that?
Note: If you’re wondering why huge crowds are gathering at these lights displays and no one is wearing a mask, relax. These episodes were filmed in 2019, before we had heard of COVID-19 and social distancing.
