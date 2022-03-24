SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside's free Noon Concert Series continues with performances Fridays at noon in Bedford Concert Hall.

Coming up are:

UW-Parkside student recital, noon Friday, April 1.

UW-Parkside chamber ensembles, noon Friday, April 8.

Admission to all Noon Concerts is free. Seating is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis. No tickets are required, but masks are. For more information, go to uwp.edu.

Other upcoming concerts at UW-Parkside include:

The UW-Parkside Symphony and Community Orchestras, performing 7 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in Bedford Concert Hall. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens (55 and older) and students.

UW-Parkside Range — the university’s a cappella group — returns to the Bedford Hall stage 3 p.m. Sunday, April 24. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens (55 and older) and students.

UW-Parkside Choirs, performing 3 p.m. Sunday, May 1, in Bedford Hall. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens (55 and older) and students.

Note: Bedford Hall is located in the school's Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts & Humanities on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road. To purchase tickets, go to uwp.edu or call the box office at 262-595-2564.

