UW-Parkside art shows available online
View Comments

Leah Huber senior show Parkside

Leah Huber’s artwork, including this piece, can be viewed online in the UW-Parkside gallery Senior Show.

 UW-Parkside Photo

SOMERS — Select exhibitions in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Galleries are now available to the public for online viewing.

The exhibits can be viewed via “The Rita” website.

Available exhibits include “Kledage,” featuring sculptural objects from Gerit Grimm; “Mo … un … tain” from artist Santiago Cucullu; and the Senior Show, feauturing works from UW-Parkside students Kiersten Ekornaas, Leah Huber and Adrienee Shimada.

“Kledage”: Includes Grimm’s wheel-thrown ceramic figures and fabric sculpture work. According to gallery officials: “Grimm’s ceramic works pair an often-whimsical subject matter steeped in folklore, referencing fairytales, fables and princesses, with impressive feats of technical virtuosity and physical scale. In addition, she has started to investigate religious iconography and renaissance sculpture.”

“Mo … un ... tain: Argentinian born artist Cucullu “looked for moments that were melancholy, but sometimes humorous, while seeming to be removed from, but relevant to our current experience of COVID-19 and a rapidly deteriorating political situation.” The show is composed of a wall of drawings, a large-scale photo installation and a vinyl and ceramic wall work.

For more information and to view the exhibits, log on at uwp.edu/therita.

