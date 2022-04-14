UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series wraps up April 21-24

SOMERS — The UW-Parkside Foreign Film Series — a staple in this area for 40 years — wraps up its spring season with one last film.

“Another Round,” a 2020 film from Denmark, will be shown starting Thursday, April 21, in the UW-Parkside Student Center Cinema, on the east side of the campus at 900 Wood Road.

The film, directed by Thomas Vinterberg, centers on four weary high school teachers who test the theory that a constant level of modest inebriation will open their minds to the world.

Starring Mads Mikkelsen, the film was well received by critics and audiences.

The film won the 2021 Academy Award for Best International Feature Film, and Vinterberg was nominated for Best Director.

Vinterberg, who became the first Danish filmmaker to garner a Best Director nomination from the Academy (he was nominated alongside eventual winner Chloé Zhao, for her film “Nomadland”), also directed the 2012 Danish thriller “The Hunt.” That film also starred Mikkelsen.

“Another Round” was 2020’s biggest box office hit in Denmark and was an official selection title for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival. It also swept the European Film Awards, won the Virtual Audience Award for Best Film at the London Film Festival and France’s César for Foreign Film.

Back in a theater

UW-Parkside’s film series is back to hosting in-person screenings again after being “virtual” only for almost two years.

Norm Cloutier, a professor emeritus of economics who co-founded the series with the late Don Kummings, said the screenings are a much better way to experience the films.

“There is no substitute for seeing a film in a theater and sharing that experience with other moviegoers,” he said about returning to the Student Center Cinema.

“Another Round” will be shown 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday (April 21-22), 5 and 8 p.m. Saturday (April 23) and 2 and 5 p.m. Sunday (April 24).

The cost is $5 cash at the door.

