UW-Parkside hosting Gallery Night on Oct. 21

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting a Gallery Night from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities on the west side of the UW-Parkside campus, 900 Wood Road.

The reception, free and open to the public, celebrates the opening of two gallery shows:

Carey Watters' work is on display in the Foundation Gallery through Nov. 12.

An associate professor of graphic design at UW-Parkside, Watters weaves together concepts regarding feminism, historic map making and religious and pagan symbolism in her paper works.

Her art is described as "mythical in nature. Insect pins and needle and thread connect age-old imagery and iconography to her personal narratives in a process that is time-consuming and labor-intensive."

Watters dissects collected cast-off printed materials into thousands of tiny cut pieces of paper, each one "a precious fragment of a lost whole." From this collected ephemera, Watters "conjures the feminist histories of forgotten saints and unknown women whose stories twist and turn in complex ways."