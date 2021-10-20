UW-Parkside hosting Gallery Night on Oct. 21

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting a Gallery Night from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 21 in the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities on the west side of the UW-Parkside campus, 900 Wood Road.
The reception, free and open to the public, celebrates the opening of two gallery shows:
- Carey Watters' work is on display in the Foundation Gallery through Nov. 12.
An associate professor of graphic design at UW-Parkside, Watters weaves together concepts regarding feminism, historic map making and religious and pagan symbolism in her paper works.
Her art is described as "mythical in nature. Insect pins and needle and thread connect age-old imagery and iconography to her personal narratives in a process that is time-consuming and labor-intensive."
Watters dissects collected cast-off printed materials into thousands of tiny cut pieces of paper, each one "a precious fragment of a lost whole." From this collected ephemera, Watters "conjures the feminist histories of forgotten saints and unknown women whose stories twist and turn in complex ways."
Working in her basement studio, she slowly builds her paper reliefs. She "translates her obsessive thoughts, desires and feelings of marginalization into distress signals that are sent out into the world."
- Carlotta Miller and Hans Habeger are exhibiting their paintings in a two-person show in the Fine Arts Gallery, through Dec. 10.
Both artists render landscapes "that are filled with evidence of human intervention while feeling incredibly lonely. Meditations on isolation, both rural and (sub)urban, these works elevate what is left behind by past endeavors."
Miller, who has a studio in Racine, is a signature member of Watercolor USA Honor Society and Red River Watercolor Society and has exhibited in many national and local juried shows.
Habeger is an associate professor of art at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill. He has shown his work in national and regional juried shows.
Coming up: Habeger will give a free Artist Talk at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 26) in the Fine Arts Gallery.
The galleries are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday or by appointment. For more information about the UW-Parkside galleries, go to www.uwp.edu/therita/artgalleries.cfm. Note: Masks are required inside all UW-Parkside buildings.