UW-Parkside hosts free Noon Concert Series

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series continues its fall semester schedule this week with a performance by Mariachi Sirenas.

Mariachi Sirenas is Chicago’s first all-female mariachi group. Members say they “hope to plant a seed that will soon blossom into a community of strong women who work together to promote the folkloric arts of Latin America.”

The free performances continue each Friday, featuring:

Oct. 8: Mariachi Sirenas

Oct. 15: Geoffrey Bradfield Quintet

Oct. 22: UW-Parkside Choirs

Nov. 5: The Belle Ensemble

Nov. 12: UW-Parkside Student Recitals

Nov. 19: UW-Parkside Chamber Ensembles

The Oct. 15 performance features the Geoffrey Bradfield, made up of Bradfield on saxophones, Russ Johnson on trumpet, Scott Hesse on guitar, Clark Sommers on bass and Dana Hall on drums.

Bradfield’s work as a composer and performer on saxophones and clarinets "embraces intersections of modern jazz and other streams of African Diaspora music, drawing inspiration from Charlie Parker, Melba Liston, Lead Belly, Shona mbira music and Gullah spirituals," according to concert organizers.