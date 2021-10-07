UW-Parkside hosts free Noon Concert Series

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Noon Concert Series continues its fall semester schedule this week with a performance by Mariachi Sirenas.
Mariachi Sirenas is Chicago’s first all-female mariachi group. Members say they “hope to plant a seed that will soon blossom into a community of strong women who work together to promote the folkloric arts of Latin America.”
The free performances continue each Friday, featuring:
- Oct. 8: Mariachi Sirenas
- Oct. 15: Geoffrey Bradfield Quintet
- Oct. 22: UW-Parkside Choirs
- Nov. 5: The Belle Ensemble
- Nov. 12: UW-Parkside Student Recitals
- Nov. 19: UW-Parkside Chamber Ensembles
The Oct. 15 performance features the Geoffrey Bradfield, made up of Bradfield on saxophones, Russ Johnson on trumpet, Scott Hesse on guitar, Clark Sommers on bass and Dana Hall on drums.
Bradfield’s work as a composer and performer on saxophones and clarinets "embraces intersections of modern jazz and other streams of African Diaspora music, drawing inspiration from Charlie Parker, Melba Liston, Lead Belly, Shona mbira music and Gullah spirituals," according to concert organizers.
Born in Houston, Bradfield has performed throughout North America, Europe, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, sharing the stage with artists such as Randy Weston, Dana Hall, Clark Sommers, Brian Blade, Anna Webber, Orrin Evans, Jeff Parker, Matt Ulery and Ryan Cohan.
His work is featured on 50-plus CDs, including eight albums as a leader that have garnered critical accolades from the New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune and NPR.
The scoop: Noon Concerts are free and take place at noon Fridays in Bedford Concert Hall on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road.
Tickets MUST be reserved in advance, online at www.uwp.edu. (Go to the music section under "Athletics & Arts" on the home page.) All audience members must wear masks. Livestream options are available for some concerts.
Note: Parking for the Noon Concert Series is free in Lot B or C, in any unmarked, unmetered parking space. For more information, contact the Rita Box Office at 262-595-2564.