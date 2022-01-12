UW-Parkside spring theater season preview

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside Theater Department's spring season features a student-directed show and a "high-octane" dramatic comedy featuring ogres:

"Circle Mirror Transformation" by Annie Baker, Feb. 18-19 in the Studio A theater.

UW-Parkside student Emma Foley directs this show, which takes place in a community center's drama class.

"Indecent," a drama by Paula Vogel, March 4-6 and 11-13 in the Black Box Theatre.

Rachael Swartz directs this play, which is inspired by the true events surrounding the 1923 Broadway debut of Sholem Asch’s "God of Vengeance," a flashpoint in Jewish and queer theatrical history.

"She Kills Monsters" by Qui Nguyen, April 29-May 1 and May 6-8 in the Main Stage Theatre.

Brian Gill directs this show, which tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio after the death of her teenage sister, Tilly.

When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister’s refuge.

In this "high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres and ’90s pop culture," playwright Nguyen "offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all."

Tickets to all the performances are free but must be reserved in advance at uwp.edu/therita. Note: Audiences will be socially distanced in the theater, and everyone must wear a mask.

