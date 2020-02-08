UW-Parkside theater grad creates 'Joker face' looks for Oscar column

Quinn Didier is a University of Wisconsin-Parkside theater arts graduate — with a focus on costume design and makeup — who has worked on projects including “Angels in America” and “Eurydice.”

So what was she doing applying clown makeup to two print journalists in the makeup room at the campus last week?

Helping Liz Snyder and Dave Walter get ready for their Oscar night “face-off.”

Didier has loved fashion design since she was 10 years old “and it all came together in the theater,” she said.

Though she “dabbles in acting,” costumes and makeup “are where my passion is.”

After graduating in 2018, she headed to the West Coast and worked in costumes and props for the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts. After that, she worked last summer in Maine “at a summer camp for extremely wealthy children” she said, laughing. The camp, where she’ll work again this summer, “has a whole theater department and does eight shows in two months. It’s insane, and I loved it.”

Back in this area, she’s “looking for jobs in Milwaukee and Chicago and hoping to start building up a reputation in the theater world.”