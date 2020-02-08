You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
UW-Parkside theater grad creates 'Joker face' looks for Oscar column
View Comments

UW-Parkside theater grad creates 'Joker face' looks for Oscar column

{{featured_button_text}}

Quinn Didier is a University of Wisconsin-Parkside theater arts graduate — with a focus on costume design and makeup — who has worked on projects including “Angels in America” and “Eurydice.”

So what was she doing applying clown makeup to two print journalists in the makeup room at the campus last week?

Helping Liz Snyder and Dave Walter get ready for their Oscar night “face-off.”

Didier has loved fashion design since she was 10 years old “and it all came together in the theater,” she said.

Though she “dabbles in acting,” costumes and makeup “are where my passion is.”

After graduating in 2018, she headed to the West Coast and worked in costumes and props for the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts. After that, she worked last summer in Maine “at a summer camp for extremely wealthy children” she said, laughing. The camp, where she’ll work again this summer, “has a whole theater department and does eight shows in two months. It’s insane, and I loved it.”

Back in this area, she’s “looking for jobs in Milwaukee and Chicago and hoping to start building up a reputation in the theater world.”

Costumes and makeup in theater, she said, “translate who that character is to the audience. You create the first impression of that person on stage.”

Her own wardrobe can vary greatly.

“I either look like I robbed a colorblind homeless person or I’m in all black,” she said. “There’s no in-between. Gaudiness is one of the more fun things in life, and I dabble in that. Fashion should be fun.”

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

L.A. Public Library releases Kobe Bryant's reading list
Books

L.A. Public Library releases Kobe Bryant's reading list

LOS ANGELES - In the wake of Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash last weekend, the Los Angeles Public Library has put together a list of books once recommended by the basketball legend. Bryant was one of nine people, including his daughter Gianna, who died in the crash in Calabasas Jan. 26. "As one would expect from a passionate storyteller, Bryant also appreciated reading a good book," ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics