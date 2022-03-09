UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble, Community Band performing

What: UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band concert

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10

Where: Bedford Concert Hall on the west side of the campus, 900 Wood Road in Somers

Tickets: $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens, available online at uwp.edu/therita

Note: Seating is limited and socially distanced. Masks are required.

More information: Call the box office at 262-595-2564 or email boxoffice@uwp.edu

SOMERS — The spring semester concert season continues at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with the UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble and Community Band, performing a joint concert starting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 10, in Bedford Concert Hall.

Both groups are conducted by Professor Laura Rexroth.

The Wind Ensemble is made up of UW-Parkside students. The Community Band is made up of adult musicians from this area.

The featured soloist is Eliana Firmani Alcocer, a 2018 UW-Parkside graduate.

Alcocer is performing Jennifer Higdon’s "Concerto for Percussion."

The piece — which she will perform with the Community Band — "is a big blow, with lots of colors and textures featured in both the solo and ensemble parts," Rexroth said.

The concert, Rexroth added, "is part of the university's celebration of the 10th Anniversary of the 'Rita' — the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities."

The Wind Ensemble will perform "Nihonbashi," from "Bookmarks from Japan" by Julie Giroux; "Sing Gently" by Eric Whitacre; and "St. Denio" (Scherzo) by Ralph Vaughan Williams.

The Community Band opens its program with a short movement from "Heroic Fanfare," also by Giroux.

The bulk of the Community Band's program is the performance of "Concerto for Percussion."

The ambitious piece won the 2010 Grammy Award for Best Classical Contemporary Composition. That same year, Higdon won the Pulitzer Prize for "Music for her Violin Concerto."

In 2020, a recording of the concerto was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the United States National Recording Registry for being "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant."

Composed in 2005, Higdon’s percussion piece has received high acclaim from the media and from audiences around the world.

Audience members will see soloist Alcocer at the front of the stage, using such instruments as the marimba, vibraphone, drum kit, chimes and cymbals, which give many dimensions to the work.

Higdon writes in her program notes that the concerto follows the standard dialogue between the soloist and the orchestra; however, her piece takes it further by accentuating the relationships among the soloist, the band and the percussion section.

Higdon said the use of percussion opens up a lot of possibilities for a composer.

The work begins quietly, with only the marimba playing. A "dialogue" is then established between the soloist and the percussion section. Only after this conversation is established does the rest of the band start playing.

