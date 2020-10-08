UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble 'meets' with composers

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Wind Ensemble would usually be busy rehearsing and performing concerts this semester.
With community activities on campus canceled until further notice, however, Associate Professor Laura Rexroth — who conducts the group — had to get creative.
Rexroth has been leading online discussions with the student musicians “about topics that are wonderful additions to our usual rehearsals, including: composers of color, dealing with performance anxiety, preparing for an audition, and women composers/conductors.”
Rexroth has also lined up “a variety of world-class guest speakers” for her students to connect with online.
“Our students have been able to probe into the careers of these exciting professional musicians — asking them questions about how they got to where they are, and gaining insights into the teaching, conducting, performing and conducting of music on a very high level.”
The students “are discovering that everyone’s path is different,” she added. “All our speakers so far have urged my students to be resilient and follow their passion.”
The students have talked with:
Col. Timothy Holtan, Commander of the U.S. Army Band (Pershing’s Own) until he retired in February 2017. He holds the distinction of being the first officer to command all three of the Army’s premier bands.
Andrew Boysen, a music professor at the University of New Hampshire and “a very well-known American composer of works for wind band,” Rexroth said.
Lt. Col. Virginia Allen (retired), a pioneer for women in military bands and the highest ranking woman to conduct an ensemble in the Army Band program. She is now on the faculty at The Julliard School.
On Monday, the students will talk with three-time Emmy winning composer Julie Giroux. The Wind Ensemble has previously performed two of her works: “One Life Beautiful” and “My Soul to Keep.”
Giroux has more than 100 film, television and video game credits. She has won Emmy Awards in the field of Outstanding Individual Achievement in Music Direction. When she won her first Emmy Award, she was the first woman and the youngest person to ever win that award.
Speakers coming up this semester are:
Timothy Mahr, professor of music and director of bands at St. Olaf College in Minnesota and a well-known American composer of works for wind band.
Steven Taylor, professor of composition and theory at the University of Illinois and a composer. His music “explores boundaries between art and science.”
Thomas Duffy, a music professor and director of bands at Yale University and director of the Yale Jazz Initiative. He is also a composer whose interests and research range from non-tonal analysis to jazz, from wind band history to creativity and the brain.
