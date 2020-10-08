UW-Parkside Wind Ensemble 'meets' with composers

SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Wind Ensemble would usually be busy rehearsing and performing concerts this semester.

With community activities on campus canceled until further notice, however, Associate Professor Laura Rexroth — who conducts the group — had to get creative.

Rexroth has been leading online discussions with the student musicians “about topics that are wonderful additions to our usual rehearsals, including: composers of color, dealing with performance anxiety, preparing for an audition, and women composers/conductors.”

Rexroth has also lined up “a variety of world-class guest speakers” for her students to connect with online.

“Our students have been able to probe into the careers of these exciting professional musicians — asking them questions about how they got to where they are, and gaining insights into the teaching, conducting, performing and conducting of music on a very high level.”

The students “are discovering that everyone’s path is different,” she added. “All our speakers so far have urged my students to be resilient and follow their passion.”

The students have talked with: