Valentine's Day 2020: Your guide to fun and romance

If you love reaching for the stars ...

Bradford physics teacher Jason Standish is planning two special love-themed presentations this month in the Bradford High School planetarium.

“We will be discussing some love legends of astronomy’s past and checking out the planetary conjunctions we’ll be able to see this year,” he said. The programs are 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturdays (Feb. 8 and 15) at the high school, 3700 Washington Road. Admission is free.

On Valentine’s Day itself (Feb. 14), the Carthage College Society of Physics Students will be hosting an evening of stargazing at the Griffin Observatory on the Kemper Center grounds, 6501 Third Ave. The free event is 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Participants will be able to view the night sky using Carthage’s 11-inch telescope. Weather permitting, highlights should include Jupiter and Saturn. Admission is free, and everyone is welcome.

If you love art ...

