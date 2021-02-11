Valentine's Day 2021: Your guide to fun and romance

If you love movies ...

Movie theaters have had an especially rough time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit a year ago, with theaters across the country shutting their doors. Here in Kenosha, Tinseltown, 7101 70th Court, is open and, for Valentine's Weekend, it's showing the "Pretty in Pink 35th Anniversary," with Molly Ringwald, Andrew McCarthy and — of course — Jon Cryer as Duckie.

The 1986 film was written by John Hughes and tells the story of a working class teen (Ringwald) in a Chicago Suburb who falls for a rich guy (McCarthy) while her best friend Duckie secretly pines for her. Oh, the teen angst! It has a great soundtrack and all those '80s hairdos. The film will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday and Sunday. Tickets are $11.50 (plus fees) at www.cinemark.com or call Tinseltown, 262-942-8537.

If you love nature ...

Why not take a winter hike in the area? There’s nothing more romantic than snuggling with mugs of hot chocolate after a bracing walk out in the cold. And it will be COLD this weekend. Bundle up!