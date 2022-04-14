WATCH NOW: Annual Peeps exhibit at Racine Art Museum

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum, 441 Main St., will showcase colorful marshmallow Peeps in a show open April 7 to 23.

The “RAM 13th Annual International Peeps Art Exhibition” features 162 entries created by more than 207 artists from across the country.

Inspired by pop culture, animals, sports and famous artists, many of the Peeps art entries were crafted by local artists, families and organizations. However, several pieces also arrive every year from as far away as Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and California.

Over the years, many entrants have been become experts in marshmallow candy as a material, using methods like carving, painting, hole punching, gluing and melting to manipulate Peeps into shapes.

While the seasonal candies are still the most common material, the 13th anniversary show also includes pieces made in a variety of other media.

In addition to the awards selected by the museum, visitors throughout the run of the show can vote online for their favorite creation, naming one popular artwork worthy of the coveted “PEEPles Choice Award.”

The award will be announced after the closure of the exhibition.

The exhibit can be viewed online during a live virtual tour. This intimate glimpse of the show will be broadcast on the RAM Facebook page at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 12. Viewers with a Facebook account will be able to ask questions during the tour and receive responses from museum staff in real time.

The exhibition tour and virtual awards ceremony will be available to watch on demand on Facebook, YouTube and the RAM website after the live broadcast has concluded.

The museum is open noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for seniors (age 62 and older) and students.

