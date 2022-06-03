 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Kenosha's Fleeing Artists performing "Far Away"

There will be questions.

And maybe not a lot of answers.

That’s the experience of seeing a play by Caryl Churchill, who specializes in thought-provoking absurdist works.

The Fleeing Artists Theatre troupe is performing Churchill’s “Far Away” to wrap up its fourth season and, like her other works, this one “has more questions than answers,” said Michael Zimmermann, who is directing the show.

To help the audience with some of those questions, the cast and production crew are hosting talkbacks after each performance.

“We expect people will ask about the logistics of the production and the show’s themes,” Zimmermann said. “And they might ask: What just happened?”

The local theater group describes the play as “a dystopian drama that’s like ‘Hunger Games’ meets ‘Fahrenheit 451,’ with the British wit and charm of Caryl Churchill.”

For Zimmermann, the chance to work on a Churchill play is why he signed up to direct his first formal show, as opposed to his work in improv theater in Chicago, where the UW-Parkside theater graduate now lives.

“I love this playwright,” he said during a rehearsal break Wednesday night. “She’s audacious and likes to shock her audience into talking about controversial subjects. She doesn’t shy away from it.”

In “Far Away,” four characters — Harper, Young Joan, Joan and Todd — live in a dystopian world in which everything in nature is at war with each other.

The characters grapple with that and with fear — more specifically, the fear imposed by a government upon its citizens.

(There are also some outrageous hats, but to say more would give away too much.)

“The play looks at the choices made by each character,” said Jennifer Hinojosa, who plays Young Joan. “You wonder whether these choices are the right ones.”

Hinojosa is a veteran of this show, having played a member of the ensemble in a performance of “Far Away” at the College of Lake County.

The characters in the play wonder if they can really trust anyone, said Jaime Churchill, who plays Harper. She likes “the playwright’s use of language. She writes the way people speak, which isn’t how most scripts are written.”

“Everyone,” she added, “takes away something different after seeing this show. For me, it’s the inability of people to make connections and find common ground.”

Gabriella Martinez, who plays Joan, “loves absurdist plays. This one is pretty darn weird at times — and I’m all about being a bit weird.”

She jokes that the audience talkbacks “are sort of like a support group.”

Likewise, Nate Toledo, who plays Todd, says the talkbacks “will be helpful. The show has a good balance of dark humor and drama, and you might need to wind down a bit after seeing it.”

Hinojosa — who calls this production “a huge acting challenge” — and Toledo are enjoying working with Churchill’s play.

“Usually I do comedies,” Toledo said. “This show has a lot more grit to it, and I wanted to do this for that challenge.”

If you go

What: The play “Far Away”

When: Performances are 7:30 tonight and Saturday night and 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha.

Tickets: $10 general admission or $7 for senior citizens, students, educators, first responders and members of the military. (Please bring an ID to the box office for discounted tickets.) Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at fleeingartists.org.

Note: The play runs 45 minutes. After each performance, the cast will host a 15-minute talkback with the audience.

