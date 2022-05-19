WATCH NOW: Kenosha's "High School Musical" continues May 20-22

If you go

What: Disney's “High School Musical”

Where: Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St.

When: Performances are Friday-Sunday, May 20-22. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: Tickets are $15, or $12 for students and senior citizens. Go to rhodecenter.org for advance tickets or buy them at the door.

Details: “High School Musical” tells the story of Troy, Gabriella and the students of East High, who deal with issues of first love, friends and family while balancing their classes and extracurricular activities. Troy, the basketball team captain and resident jock, discovers that the brainy Gabriella, a girl he met on a ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. They cause upheaval among their social groups when they decide to audition for the high school musical.

------------------------------

KENOSHA — At its heart, Disney's "High School Musical" is a show about family.

There are plenty of fun songs and big dance numbers too, of course, but the characters in this story are forming close bonds with their fellow East High School students.

The same goes for the Lakeside Players production of the show, which starts its final weekend Friday night.

Director Chynna Chung is working with her husband, Bryan, the show's musical director.

This show is Chynna Chung's first as a director, and Bryan Chung jokes that "she's the big boss on this production."

Both Chungs are music teachers — she at Olympic Brown Elementary School in Racine, he at a Milwaukee school — and Bryan Chung focuses on the music part of "High School Musical."

"I teach the kids the songs and work with the sound design, too," said Bryan Chung, who has also directed shows for Lakeside Players.

Working with a cast made up mostly of high school students and young adults "is really fun," he said. "I love working with talented kids who have a passion for theater, whether they want to pursue theater as a career or as a hobby."

Chynna Chung has a second family member in this production, too. Her younger brother, Michael Perales, is in the cast.

"He's never done a show before," she said. "At first, he was very skeptical about doing theater, but he's doing very well now."

There are four first-time actors in the cast, she added, "and it's so fun to see them come out of their shells and blossom on stage."

As we said at the top of this story, "High School Musical" is also a dance-heavy show, and this production has choreography by Brandi Cote-Lacson.

Iconic roles

The local show's family ties extend to Assistant Director Celeste Fleming. Her daughter, Gianna Fleming, plays Gabriella, one-half of the central "High School Musical" couple.

Gabriella — a part originated by Vanessa Hudgens in the 2006 Disney Channel movie — is a member of the "brainiacs" clique. She's also shy and reluctant to try out for the high school musical.

Stepping into such an iconic role "gives me a lot to build off of," Gianna Fleming said during a rehearsal break. "But you also have to make the role your own."

Fleming, a sophomore at Indian Trail High School, is already a veteran of local theater — having performed with Lakeside Players, the Children's Theatre Academy and Kenosha Unified Schools in productions including "Newsies," "Frozen Jr." and "Junie B. Jones."

"Playing Gabriella is a different type of role for me," she said. "I usually play extroverts, but she's shy and not outgoing at all. It gives me an opposite perspective to play."

Her on-stage partner, Troy, the leader of the school's "jocks" clique, is played by Brandon Torres, a Case High School graduate.

Like Fleming, he's stepping into some very famous shoes here. The original Troy was played by global superstar Zac Efron.

"I was nervous at first," he said, "but I've gotten more comfortable as we've been going along."

Also working together in this show are Richard Conohan, playing the school's basketball coach (and Troy's father) and his daughter, Myka Conohan, who is one of the "brainiacs."

Moving to the stage

The original TV movie — a throwback to wholesome Disney films from decades past — was so popular, it spawned three sequels, a Disney Channel series and this stage musical, which debuted in May of 2007.

Director Chynna Chung is not surprised "High School Musical" remains so popular.

"It's a timeless story, and the kids have poured their hearts and souls into this show," she said.

Fans who have only seen the film version, she added, are in for a treat.

"The stage version has a lot more music in it," she said. "The story is the same, but the characters have more songs to perform."

The story's basic plot — different school cliques coming together — "has a great message," Bryan Chung said. "This show is about not limiting yourself to one role in life. Instead, you should try new things, which just might ignite a passion in you."

