WATCH NOW: "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” opens Dec. 3

Best Pageant Ever scene

Melinda Ricchio, left, and her daughter, Emma Sliger, face off in this scene from “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” opening Friday night at the Rhode Center for the Arts.

 Liz Snyder

Carol Larsen, director of "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever"

KENOSHA — The holiday season is a joyful time of year — and Carol Larsen knows where to find that joy.

She’s directing the comedy “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” opening Friday night at the Rhode Center for the Arts.

The show — about a Christmas pageant that goes off the rails when the Herdman siblings, described as “the worst kids in the history of the world” join the cast — is “one of my favorite shows ever,” Larsen said during a break in rehearsal Monday night. “It’s poignant, funny, irresistible and irreverent. And who doesn’t want to be irreverent sometimes?”

Larsen enjoys this show so much, this is the second time she’s directing it for the Lakeside Players community theater group.

And she’s not the only one who is back for a second helping.

“Melinda Ricchio is reprising her role as Grace Bradley, who has to direct the pageant,” Larsen said. “And her daughter, Emma Sliger, was a baby angel in that show eight years ago. She’s now playing Imogene Herdman. Melinda’s son, Donny, was also in that earlier production as a young child and is back, too.”

Parts of the story, Larsen said, “remind me of my mom. She was a minister — my dad was, too — and she was always bringing ‘difficult’ kids to Sunday school. My mom also liked to say ‘the birth of a baby changed the whole world and people’s hearts.’”

Working with the 22 kids in the cast — there are also seven adult actors — “is delightful,” Larsen said. “They are innocent, like the kids in the play, and they love doing all the shenanigans.”

The play continues to be performed by community theater groups each year, Larsen said, “because it’s joyful, hilarious and a little edgy, too.”

Amid all the jokes is a message “about the true meaning of Christmas, which is giving of yourself, not just the giving of gifts. It really is more blessed to give than to receive.”

Audience members, Larsen added, “can come here and laugh and have their hearts touched, too. We really need that this Christmas season. As for me, I’m just so delighted to be back in the theater again. It’s really been a crazy time.”

If you go

What: "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" 

Where: Rhode Center for the Arts, 514 56th St. in Downtown Kenosha

When: Dec. 3-5 and 10-12. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Cost: General admission tickets are $10 and will be available at the door

More information: Go to rhodecenter.org, email info@rhodecenter.org or search "Lakeside Players" on Facebook.

