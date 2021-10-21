WATCH NOW: "The Odd Couple" opens Oct. 22 at the Rhode Center for the Arts

Felix.
Oscar.
These icons of American theater need no introduction.
Neil Simon’s play about two middle-aged men — one neat, one a slob — sharing a New York apartment became an instant classic when it premiered on Broadway in 1965.
Since then, “The Odd Couple” has been a film, a sitcom and a popular touring stage play — in its original form and a female version, with Florence and Olive replacing Felix and Oscar as the warring roomies.
The latest local production opens Friday night at the Rhode Center for the Arts in Downtown Kenosha, performed by the Fleeing Artists Theatre troupe.
Felix and Oscar
This is Norgie Metzinger’s first time in “The Odd Couple,” though the play has been a longtime favorite of his.
“I have loved this show since I first saw the movie on TV as a little kid, and Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau (who star in the 1968 film) are acting heroes of mine,” said Metzinger, who plays Oscar.
The show is still popular, he said, because “Neil Simon is a very smart playwright, and this is very relatable stuff. I’ve had roommates who have been a nightmare, and I've probably been a nightmare as a roommate, too.”
This is also Metzinger’s first time acting on the Rhode stage and with Fleeing Artists, though, as a member of the Racine Theatre Guild, he’s a local stage veteran.
When asked if he’s more of an Oscar or a Felix in real life, he chuckles and admits “there are some parallels between Oscar and myself when it comes to leaving clothing on the floor.”
Joseph Furrer, who plays Oscar’s roommate, also says he’s more of a messy Oscar-type when he’s not playing the fastidious Felix.
“I thought I would be a good Oscar, but then I got cast as Felix,” he said, still sounding somewhat surprised.
He moved to Mount Pleasant in July 2020 from Illinois and “wanted to get into theater up here. Playing Felix is a challenge I am really enjoying. He’s a neurotic guy, but there are a lot of layers to him.”
Both actors say “The Odd Couple” offers a welcome respite from the cares of the outside world.
“It’s a classic, it’s timeless and it holds up so well,” Metzinger said of the play. “After everything the country and this city have gone through in the past year, this offers a great escape from everything.”
Adds Furrer, “It’s a fun show, with really talented people on stage.”
As for his character, Furrer is hoping “a little bit of Felix rubs off” on him, at least when it comes to keeping things tidy.
Universal themes
The show’s director, Kara Ernst-Schalk, describes herself as “a Felix — out of necessity.”
When she’s not directing plays, she’s busy as a special education teacher in Racine.
“To keep my life on track, I have to be a Felix,” she said during a break in rehearsal Monday night.
She’s “a huge fan” of the playwright, but this is the first Simon show she has directed.
“I’ve seen ‘The Odd Couple’ on stage many times, in many versions,” she said.
It endures, she added, due to “its universal themes of friendship and loyalty. People see themselves in these characters. Simon’s writing is so brilliant.”
Ernst-Schalk oversees several shows a year, but this is her first production in Kenosha’s historic Rhode theater.
“This was a great opportunity for me to direct a show here and to reach out and work with a new group of people,” she said. “And I’m finally doing a Neil Simon show.”
With a few nights left before opening night, Ernst-Schalk was feeling confident Monday.
“This is really a great group of people,” she said. “And the audience will have a great time, too. This cast and crew have come out of hibernation to do live theater again and are bringing great energy to this show.”
She adds that this production “has a real heart to it, too, and that’s something the actors are bringing to it.”