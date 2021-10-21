WATCH NOW: "The Odd Couple" opens Oct. 22 at the Rhode Center for the Arts

This is also Metzinger’s first time acting on the Rhode stage and with Fleeing Artists, though, as a member of the Racine Theatre Guild, he’s a local stage veteran.

When asked if he’s more of an Oscar or a Felix in real life, he chuckles and admits “there are some parallels between Oscar and myself when it comes to leaving clothing on the floor.”

Joseph Furrer, who plays Oscar’s roommate, also says he’s more of a messy Oscar-type when he’s not playing the fastidious Felix.

“I thought I would be a good Oscar, but then I got cast as Felix,” he said, still sounding somewhat surprised.

He moved to Mount Pleasant in July 2020 from Illinois and “wanted to get into theater up here. Playing Felix is a challenge I am really enjoying. He’s a neurotic guy, but there are a lot of layers to him.”

Both actors say “The Odd Couple” offers a welcome respite from the cares of the outside world.

“It’s a classic, it’s timeless and it holds up so well,” Metzinger said of the play. “After everything the country and this city have gone through in the past year, this offers a great escape from everything.”