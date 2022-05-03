WATCH NOW: Tickets going fast for 'Something Rotten' at Carthage stage

KENOSHA — For something that's billed as being rotten, the current production at Carthage College has certainly proved popular.

Tickets for the musical comedy "Something Rotten” have been going fast, with just a few seats remaining for each of the final four performances.

(In fact, we encourage you to stop reading this RIGHT NOW and go to carthage.edu/arts/box-office to score some seats. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, May 5-7, in Wartburg Theater at Carthage College, 2001 Alford Park Drive. Tickets are $14 for adults, $10 for senior citizens (55 and older) and $8 for students.)

Carthage Professor Martin McClendon, who is directing the show, said "Something Rotten" offers "pure escapism, coupled with great tunes."

"There’s comedy and romance — and you can forget about COVID and Ukraine and everything else for a few hours," he added.

"Rotten" is set in 1595, where the Bottom brothers, Nick and Nigel, are struggling to find success in the theatrical world as they compete with the wild popularity of their rival, playwright William Shakespeare.

Nick hatches a scheme to best his rival and accidentally invents the musical.

Fans of musical theater will find this show particularly entertaining, as it sends up a long list of Broadway productions.

In the theater lobby, the show's production team has a list of all the shows referenced in "Something Rotten," including:

"Annie"

"Beetlejuice"

"The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas"

"Cabaret"

"Cats"

"Chicago"

"A Chorus Line"

"Dreamgirls"

"Evita"

"Fiddler on the Roof"

"Guys and Dolls"

"Gypsy"

"Hair"

"Hamilton"

"Hello, Dolly!"

“Jesus Christ Superstar"

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat"

"The King and I"

"La Cage Aux Folles"

"The Lion King"

"Little Shop of Horrors"

"Man of La Mancha"

"Mary Poppins"

"The Music Man"

"My Fair Lady"

"Oklahoma!"

"The Phantom of the Opera"

"Pippin"

"Ragtime"

"Rent"

"Seussical"

"The Sound of Music”

"South Pacific"

"Sunday in the Park with George"

"Sweeney Todd"

"Sweet Charity"

"West Side Story"

And while you're listening for the fleeting few bars of "Guys and Dolls" in the show, pay attention to cast member Lane Breimhorst, who plays a member of the Bottom brothers' theater troupe. Breimhorst, who is deaf, performs some of the musical numbers in American Sign Language.

“We use ASL as a second language on the stage during some of the songs," McClendon said. "It’s not in the whole show, just in selected numbers. Lane is singing, acting and signing.”

McClendon describes the show as “a standard musical comedy but a little edgy. It hits squarely on the college crowd with its humor.”

In fact, it works so well for college audiences that the idea to do this show came from a Carthage student.

“We do take suggestions,” McClendon said. “And we decided this was a good idea.”

Judging from the audience reaction, that looks like a good call.

