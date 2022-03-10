WATCH NOW: Your St. Patrick's Day celebration guide

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up next week, which means the party starts this weekend.

So grab something green and get out there. Now, where did I put that leprechaun hat?

Pub crawl in Racine

The Downtown Racine Corporation's second annual St. Paddy Pub Crawl is Saturday.

From 1 to 7 p.m. on March 12, participants can “enjoy green beer, corn beef and cabbage, live music, Irish drink specials and more throughout the day at 20 participating locations.” If you visit at least eight locations, you can enter to win prizes including bar gift cards and drink chips.

Participating locations include Amos Los Tacos, Blue Rock, Brickhouse, Carriage House, Dewey's, Evelyn's Club Main, Foxhole Lounge (inside the VFW), Harbor Lite Yacht Club, InMoxicated, Ivanhoe, Littleport Brewing, Main Hub, Marci's on Main, Mexico Lindo, Pepi's Pub and Grill, Pub on Wisconsin, Reefpoint Brew House, Taeja Vu's on Main, Taste of Soul and The Void.

Live music will be featured at Marci’s on Main and Harbor Lite Yacht Club.

Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue ramp, 300 Lake Ave., and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St., for $2 all day.

Outdoor 'run' at Biergarten

The Petrifying Springs Biergarten is hosting its "Leprechaun and Lederhosen .1K Beer Run" on Saturday, March 12.

The event -- which has quickly become a St. Patrick's Day tradition -- "shuffles off" at 10 a.m. Saturday, to the sound of bagpipes. Because of its extremely short length (just 100 meters) the "race" appeals to participants of all athletic ability.

Or, as race organizers call it, the run is “the least athletic, most fun race ever.” Participants are welcome to walk, run, skip, hop or even crawl through the course.

On Saturday, the Biergarten, located on the southern end of Petrifying Springs Park, 5555 Seventh St. in Somers, will open at 9 a.m., with with food trucks, a bagpipe player and CJ’s Double DJ, playing music from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. A heated tent will be on site, with performances by the Cashel Academy Irish dancers and live music, starting at 6 p.m., from the Big Style Brass Band.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha. Registration is $30, or $50 for the VIP, and includes a green beer, race T-shirt, .1K race sticker and a race bib. VIP tickets also include an Irish breakfast provided by Franks Diner. Registration is limited to adults 21 and older. People can sign up online at https://app.donorview.com/Z63Zj.

A 'pedal' pub crawl

Kenosha's Lakeshore Pedal Tours will open this season on Saturday, March 12, with St. Patrick’s Day-themed pedal pub crawls.

The Kenosha "pedal bar" debuted last summer and "is excited to be back on the road," said owner Meryl Strichartz.

The BYOB pedal bar holds 14 riders and is captained by a non-drinking company driver. The pedal bike has thick vinyl flaps that hang down from the canopy designed to help keep riders dry and warm as they pedal from one place to place.

“Of course, if there is a blizzard, we will reschedule our pub crawls," Strichartz said about Saturday's opening. "But this is Wisconsin, and we know how to party in most any kind of weather."

The pedal tours, she said, "always have drink specials for our riders, but we reached out specifically to Ashling on the Lough, Swede’s, Paddy O’s and Public Craft Brewing because they are St. Patrick’s Day favorites.”

The St. Patrick’s pedal pub crawls will be longer than Lakeshore Pedal’s typical tours, to accommodate the crowds anticipated in the bars. Usually, the tours are 90 minutes long and can make at least three stops, but these tours will be 2.5 hours long. Online reservations are open and can be made by visiting lakeshorepedal.com.

What about parades?

For a place called Swede’s, the Downtown Kenosha bar at 510 56th St. sure loves to celebrate the Irish holiday St. Patrick’s Day each year.

Swede’s marks the holiday Saturday, March 12, opening at 9 a.m.

Irish-themed food and drinks will be served, starting at 11 a.m. with corned beef sliders and featuring corned beef breakfast wraps and Bloody Mary’s.

The main event is a children’s parade, stepping off at noon and traditionally featuring plenty of bicycles and wagons and St. Patrick’s Day swag.

Chicago goes all out for the green holiday, starting with the traditional dyeing green of the Chicago River at its junction with Michigan Avenue, at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 12, and continuing with the city’s hugely popular Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The parade steps off at noon Saturday, starting at Balbo Drive and proceeding north on Columbus Drive to Monroe Drive.

Organizers, who haven't had a parade in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, promise the event will happen no matter what the weather conditions are on Saturday, saying, "Snow, rain or arctic cold, the parade goes on." The forecast calls for sunny skies but frigid temps, so bundle up. Find more details at chicagostpatricksdayparade.org. Note: the parade will be broadcast live on Chicago’s ABC station (Channel 7).

The famed Chicago South Side Irish Parade is also back this year, after a two-year break.

The South Side parade is Sunday, March 13, starting at noon at 103rd Street and Western Avenue, then moving along Western Avenue to 115th Street. IN all, marchers will journey a one-mile route through Chicago's Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods. This parade is notorious for alcohol consumption, so pace yourself.

As for our neighbor to the north, Milwaukee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at noon on Saturday, March 12. The Shamrock Club of Wisconsin is thrilled to bring back its signature event, after a two-year hiatus. The Downtown parade steps off at North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (formerly Old World Third Street) and West Wisconsin Avenue, ending at Water Street and Highland Avenue. The parade features 100-plus units, including Irish dance groups, pipe and drum corps and local celebrities.

You can start the celebration early by attending the Shamrock Club's ShamROCK Kick-Off Party from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, March 11.

The free event, at Milwaukee's Miller Time Pub & Grill, 509 W. Wisconsin Ave., features live entertainment by Ian Gould at 5:30 p.m. and two sets by Pat McCurdy, starting at 8 p.m. There will also be a raffle, with winners announced at 7:30 p.m.

For post-holiday parade action, head to Racine, which is hosting its St. Patrick's Day Parade on March 19.

The Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by the Downtown Racine Corporation, starts with a 5K run at 11:45 a.m.

The parade itself starts at noon on the corner of State Street and Main Street. The route heads south on Main Street, turning west onto Sixth Street and ending near City Hall. The parade features Irish and Celtic music, troubadours, leprechauns, floats and Irish dancers. For more parade details, go to racinedowntown.com.

As for the 5K race: Runners have the option of taking part in the 5K route or, "for those working their way up to a 5K," the race organizers are also featuring a "Paddy’s 0.08ish K" with a shorter length (it's a 2K run that follows the parade route). Both runs start at State and Main streets. Race-day packet pickups will take place inside Littleport Brewery, 214 Third St. Register for the races at stpatsday.5k.run.

Kenosha goes Irish

The Union Park Tavern , 4520 Eighth Ave., starts the celebrating Saturday, March 12, with live music, Irish food and drink specials from 3 to 9 p.m. On the holiday itself (March 17), Union Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all things Irish.

, 4520 Eighth Ave., starts the celebrating Saturday, March 12, with live music, Irish food and drink specials from 3 to 9 p.m. On the holiday itself (March 17), Union Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for all things Irish. At Fec’s Place , 5523 Sixth Ave., the March "Beer of the Month" on tap is, fittingly, Great Lakes Brewing Co.'s Conway's Irish Ale, which Fec's describes as "stationed at the intersection of sweet and toasty, where biscuit and caramel malt flavors always have the right-of-way. Pairs great with a hard day's work."

, 5523 Sixth Ave., the March "Beer of the Month" on tap is, fittingly, Great Lakes Brewing Co.'s Conway's Irish Ale, which Fec's describes as "stationed at the intersection of sweet and toasty, where biscuit and caramel malt flavors always have the right-of-way. Pairs great with a hard day's work." As you can imagine, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are a very big deal at Ashling on the Lough , 125 56th St., an Irish pub and eatery. The celebrating starts this weekend, March 12-13, with performances by the McNamara McCarthy School of Irish Dance at 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. On March 17, the doors open at 8 a.m. for Irish breakfasts and then a “St. Patrick’s Day Menu,” served from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Entertainment on March 17 includes the Milwaukee Irish Dance Company from 6 p.m. to midnight. Note: The patio will be open if the weather is decent.

, 125 56th St., an Irish pub and eatery. The celebrating starts this weekend, March 12-13, with performances by the McNamara McCarthy School of Irish Dance at 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. On March 17, the doors open at 8 a.m. for Irish breakfasts and then a “St. Patrick’s Day Menu,” served from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Entertainment on March 17 includes the Milwaukee Irish Dance Company from 6 p.m. to midnight. Note: The patio will be open if the weather is decent. At Lucci’s Grandview , 6929 39th Ave., the "Kenowhere Kilts Lite" perform on March 17, starting at 6 p.m. The band is made up of Kerry Spitzer, Jim Sullivan and Brent Towle.

, 6929 39th Ave., the "Kenowhere Kilts Lite" perform on March 17, starting at 6 p.m. The band is made up of Kerry Spitzer, Jim Sullivan and Brent Towle. Other local spots that are usually hopping for the holiday include 58 Below, 504 58th St.; Spanky’s Bar & Grill, 2325 52nd St., where staffers call St. Patrick’s Day “our favorite day of the year”; and George’s Club Highview, 5305 60th St., which serves up corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes and carrots starting at 11 a.m. every St. Patrick’s Day.

Racine celebrates

McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, opens at 10 a.m. on March 17 for an all-day St. Paddy’s Day party. Live music returns to the celebration, with "our good friend Andrew David Weber from Whiskey of The Damned." The celebration will also feature "live streaming all day concert footage of the best bands that have graced our stage over the years including Skerryvore, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Celtica, Danu, Teada, The Elders, Black 47, Goitse, Whiskey Of The Damned, Seven Nations. Brother, The Sandcarvers and many more."

McAuliffe's staffers also promise "plenty of surprises throughout the day and great specials and giveaways."

Joey’s Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St., has been celebrating since March 1 with the "Sandwich of the Month: The Reuben." The venue, which regularly hosts Irish music, welcomes Jeff Ward on March 17, starting at 7 p.m. The veteran performer will be singing "music from Ireland, Scotland and America to celebrate St. Patrick's Day."

920 Erie St., has been celebrating since March 1 with the "Sandwich of the Month: The Reuben." The venue, which regularly hosts Irish music, welcomes Jeff Ward on March 17, starting at 7 p.m. The veteran performer will be singing "music from Ireland, Scotland and America to celebrate St. Patrick's Day." George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., is hosting at St. Patrick's Day party from 8 to 11 p.m. on March 17. Live music will be performed by 500 Miles to Memphis.

Before you go: If you do head out to party like an Irishman, designate a driver and be careful out there! Let’s all be safe.

