'Watercolor Wisconsin' open at Racine's Wustum Museum

RACINE — The 55th year of the "Watercolor Wisconsin" is on view through April 23 at Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.

"Watercolor Wisconsin" is an annual statewide competition that has been organized by the museum since 1966. Limited only by their materials — aqueous media such as acrylic and watercolor — artists are free to create two- and three-dimensional works on paper.

Contemporary artists bring both traditional and experimental approaches to the established guidelines, resulting in a varied and dynamic exhibition each year.

Jurors Sarah Cox and Carole Hennessy selected the 110 works by 97 artists on display in this exhibition. Cox is manager of exhibitions and collections at Elmhurst Art Museum. Hennessy is president of the Watercolor Honor Society and an internationally recognized watercolor artist.

Racine and Kenosha county artists in the exhibition are: Sue Horton, Franksville; Dennis Bayuzick, Dean Habegger, Don Hinrichs, Diane Levesque, Carlotta Miller, Dyan Tishuk and Sheillah Walsh, Kenosha; Robert W. Andersen and Jerrold Belland, Mount Pleasant; Judy Ballard, Pleasant Prairie; Doris Beaudry, Karen B. Broman, Caye Christensen, Deedee Dumont, Mary Dwyer, Lisa Englander, P.M. Fallon, Pat Gilbert, Ann Henkes, Karen Mathis, Sharon Mellberg, Janet Mrazek, John Nowicki, Thom Petersen, Lance Raichert, Cheryl Sachs, Susan M. Sorenson, Dina Walker and Kelly Witte, Racine; Jenny Pham and Mai Lee Yang, Sturtevant; Bruce Boeck, Peggy Thurston Farrell and Charles Wickler, Waterford; Ann Schubert, Wind Lake; and Catherine Gaspero, Wind Point.

Wustum Museum is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. There is no admission fee.

