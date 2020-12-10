Where can we find LOTS of lights? Your guide to regional holiday displays

Grand Geneva is located off Highway 50, just east of Highway 12 in Lyons. For more details about activities at the resort, go to www.grandgeneva.com.

Milwaukee’s holiday lights

Milwaukee has turned on its holiday lights in Pere Marquette Park, 900 N. Plankinton Ave., and other Downtown spots.

While the lights are shining as they do every season, the event itself looks different this year.

COVID-19 changes: The “snowcially distanced” celebration usually features popular Jungle Bell Bus Tours. This year, however, visitors can take a walk or a drive through the city’s animated sculptures, interactive displays and twinkling street decor, featuring more than 500,000 lights throughout downtown’s parks and streets.

The Jingle Bell Bus tours are now self-guided tours; go to www.milwaukeeholidaylights.com to download the 2020 Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival guide, including an interactive map.

A self-guided audio tour is available on the iHeartRadio app (available in both English and Spanish). Just type in “MKE Jingle Bus Tour” in the iHeartRadio app or anywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts and follow along by car or on foot.