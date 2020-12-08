Where can we find LOTS of lights?

We love driving through neighborhoods, looking at the various decorated homes and yards as much as the next holiday enthusiast, but sometimes we want to see a BIG lighting display. Really big.
Here are some places to see over-the-top holiday light shows:
Jellystone Park’s Christmas Carnival of Lights
This drive-through attraction is back in Racine County this year, with the lights shining every night (except Dec. 25) through Dec. 31.
Families drive through the campground, which features "more than 2 million dazzling lights on a 1.6-mile path."
The annual attraction is put up each holiday season by the Isaacson family, who own this Jellystone Park, along with park staffers. It takes 5,000 hours and features more than five miles of electrical cords, 2 million bulbs and 400,000 synchronized lights that dance to the music.
New this year: Look for the Jellystone Park mascot Yogi Bear, who is featured 10 times throughout the light show. At the end of the light path, visitors can "take a dazzling holiday selfie in our new Winter Walk-Through lights display."
Also open is The Ember Lodge for refreshments and shopping, along with outdoor fire pits.
Santa's Workshop is also open every day. Santa is at the workshop through Dec. 23 and is available for socially distanced photos 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Also back this year is “Evy the Talking Christmas Tree,” who talks and sings to visitors.
COVID-19 changes: In an effort to safely manage the amount of vehicles entering the light show, guests must purchase tickets in advance online. Customers purchase a time slot and should arrive during that time period. Peak times are between 5 and 7 p.m.
Open 5 to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday and Sundays and 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturday The cost is $25 per carload (up to eight people). www.wichristmascarnival.com.
Grand Geneva Resort's Christmas in the Country
If you like lots of lights — like, say, 2 million lights — then head out to the Grand Geneva Resort, on highways 50 and 12 in Lake Geneva, for its annual Christmas in the Country outdoor lighting display.
There are plenty of indoor decorations, too, plus a gingerbread house contest (vote online for your favorite), holiday dining in the resort's restaurants (including holiday teas and Breakfast with Santa)
COVID-19 changes: Due to COVID-19 related safety guidelines and recommendations from health officials, attendance at this year's Christmas in the Country Illumination Ceremony and the resort's Trolley Tour of Lights is open to resort guests only. Local residents and other visitors are invited to experience the Gingerbread House Walk and indoor holiday decorations Sunday-Thursday through the holiday season.
For more details about activities at the resort, go to www.grandgeneva.com.
Milwaukee's holiday lights
Milwaukee has turned on its holiday lights in Pere Marquette Park and other downtown spots.
While the lights are shining as they do every season, the event itself looks different this year.
COVID-19 changes: The "snowcially distanced" celebration usually features popular Jungle Bell Bus Tours. This year, however, visitors can take a walk or a drive through the city's animated sculptures, interactive displays and twinkling street decor, featuring more than 500,000 lights throughout downtown’s parks and streets.
The Jingle Bell Bus tours are now self-guided tours; go to www.milwaukeeholidaylights.com to download the 2020 Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival guide, including an interactive map.
A self-guided audio tour is available on the iHeartRadio app (available in both English and Spanish). Just type in “MKE Jingle Bus Tour” in the iHeartRadio app or anywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts and follow along by car or on foot.
New this year: Also available are to-go Jingle Joy Box treats to enjoy while touring downtown’s lighted scenes. Curated by Milwaukee Food & City Tours, these grab-and-go treat boxes will include goodies from local businesses, plus something for children, too. Boxes are $15 and can be ordered in advance at www.milwaukeefoodtours.com or purchased day of, while supplies last. The Jingle Joy drive-thru will operate from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays through Saturdays, through Dec. 19, at Zeidler Union Square. Cash and credit are accepted.
For more information about Milwaukee's holiday lights, go to www.milwaukeeholidaylights.com.
