Where can we find LOTS of lights?

We love driving through neighborhoods, looking at the various decorated homes and yards as much as the next holiday enthusiast, but sometimes we want to see a BIG lighting display. Really big.

Here are some places to see over-the-top holiday light shows:

Jellystone Park’s Christmas Carnival of Lights

This drive-through attraction is back in Racine County this year, with the lights shining every night (except Dec. 25) through Dec. 31.

Families drive through the campground, which features "more than 2 million dazzling lights on a 1.6-mile path."

The annual attraction is put up each holiday season by the Isaacson family, who own this Jellystone Park, along with park staffers. It takes 5,000 hours and features more than five miles of electrical cords, 2 million bulbs and 400,000 synchronized lights that dance to the music.

New this year: Look for the Jellystone Park mascot Yogi Bear, who is featured 10 times throughout the light show. At the end of the light path, visitors can "take a dazzling holiday selfie in our new Winter Walk-Through lights display."

Also open is The Ember Lodge for refreshments and shopping, along with outdoor fire pits.