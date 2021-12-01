KENOSHA — Geri Dougherty — whose dance experience includes two seasons with the New York City Ballet and 14 years with the Arthur Murray Dance Studio — knows that dancing is infectious.

So is enthusiasm, and Dougherty overflows with that, too, as she talks about the upcoming Winter Wonderland Ball at Kemper Center.

"It's so much fun to have a Saturday night event where can get dressed up, go out dancing — or just enjoy the live music — and have desserts, too," she said.

Dougherty, who teaches ballroom dance lessons at Kemper, works with a committee to pull off the holiday dance.

"A lot of my students here ask to join the committee," she said, seated in Kemper's Ambrose Hall with some of the committee members. "I couldn't do this without this great group of people."

For Bob and Chris Hall, volunteering for the ballroom dance event continues a long association at the historic lakefront property.

"I helped remodel Kemper, using my carpentry skills," Bob Hall said, his eyes taking in his surroundings.

He and his wife, Chris, help decorate the Simmons Auditorium for the holiday ball.

"When we hosted the first holiday dance in 2015, we had no idea how many people would show up," Bob Hall said. "When more than 100 people came, we had to start grabbing more chairs. It was fantastic."

A lot of the people who came to that first dance "were younger folks, under 30," Chris Hall said. "They got all dressed up and came." (The committee members all said there is no dress code for the holiday ball, but most of the people attending do get gussied up a bit.)

LeAnn Butwil has been taking ballroom dance classes at Kemper for several years and said "new students are always amazed by how fast Geri moves. She keeps going and going and going while the newbies are ready to fall over."

While Butwil and her husband have been dancing together for 28 years, she said "dancers of all skill levels are welcome. Even if you have two left feet, Geri will be able to connect with you. That's what makes the classes and this holiday ball so wonderful."

Schuyler Mason, another ballroom dance student who is working on the holiday ball, was putting up posters for the dance recently "and there was an excitement around me when people saw the poster. There aren't too many places you can go and enjoy live music and dancing like this. People are excited that something fun is going on."

Big band performing

Though this is a ballroom dancing event, you don’t have to be an experienced ballroom dancer to attend.

You don't even have to get out of your chair, though it's hard to sit still while a big band is playing.

“This is a joyous occasion,” Dougherty said. “People love to have a good time and dance. So many people I’ve talked to over the years want to go out dancing and have a good time. But we also have people who come to enjoy the festive atmosphere and listen to the music.”

The Southport Sound big band, which plays regularly at Fusion in downtown Kenosha, is providing the live music.

“They are just wonderful,” Dougherty said. “It’s a treat to work with them.”

John Sorensen, who leads the band, said his group’s library “contains roughly 500 songs from the 1920s through the hits of today. For the Wonderland Ball, many of our songs come straight from the Great American Songbook. Songs like ‘In the Mood,’ ‘Woodchopper’s Ball’ and ‘Satin Doll,’ along with Latin selections like ‘Cuban Pete,’ ‘Cherry Blossom Pink’ and ‘Libertango’ will make up much of the dance.”

“We will also create some holiday cheer with songs like ‘Frosty,’ ‘It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas’ and ‘The Christmas Waltz.’”

And if you don’t know how to dance?

No worries, Sorensen said.

“Folks who have never danced will feel right at home. Sitting and listening while sipping a holiday drink and trying the complimentary desserts while taking in the sights of the dancers on the floor is a great way to enjoy the evening,” he said.

If you do want to try out some moves, Sorensen suggests asking for assistance.

“The dancers like to share their knowledge," he said. "Just ask, ‘hey can you show me how to dance?’ and let your new friends take it from there.”

Organizing the Kemper Center dance classes and special events like the Christmas season ball “is so fulfilling for me,” Dougherty said. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed all that I’ve done at Kemper, and I love to see people enjoying it. We really have a great group of people here. I couldn't do it without all of them.”

Dougherty will start a new session of ballroom dance lessons in February at Kemper. For more about her dance classes, call 262-925-8040.

