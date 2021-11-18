 Skip to main content
Winter Wonderland in Downtown Kenosha on Nov. 21

KENOSHA — The Pine Blossom shop in Downtown Kenosha has partnered with The Vault Banquet Hall to make its Winter Wonderland Event bigger and better this year, according to organizers.

The free events is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21, at The Vault Banquet Hall & Event Venue, 625 57th St.

Santa Claus will visit with children from noon to 3 p.m. There will also be children's crafts, also from noon to 3 p.m.

There will be 25 local artisans with holiday decorations and gift ideas, along with food vendors, holiday cocktails and a fully decorated Christmas tree giveaway.

