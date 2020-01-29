Winterfest heating up this weekend

Winterfest in Lake Geneva is in full swing this weekend, with the snow sculptures that serve as the festival’s centerpiece, along with other events, including human dog sled races, the return of the Downtown Cocoa Crawl and a new film festival:

The snow sculpting

All sculpting must be completed by 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 1). The final pieces are judged by the competitors themselves (based on creativity, technique and message). People’s Choice Award voting is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Film festival

The movies are: “The Shining” (1980) at 7:30 tonight (Jan. 30, free); “Better Off Dead” (1985) at 10 p.m. Saturday during the ‘80s Ski Bum Costume Party (come in 1980s to get in free; otherwise, it’s $5); “Frozen II” (2019) with $6 showings Friday through Sunday; and “Groundhog Day” (1993). The Bill Murray classic will be show at noon Sunday on Groundhog Day. This event is a fundraiser for Fellow Mortals Wildlife Rehabilitation and Animal Hospital. Before the movie, there will be a live animal demonstration and “groundhog fun facts” from members of Fellow Mortals. Audience members are asked to donate $10 at the screening. For more information, log on at www.geneva4.com.