Winterfest heating up this weekend

Winterfest in Lake Geneva is in full swing this weekend, with the snow sculptures that serve as the festival’s centerpiece, along with other events, including human dog sled races, the return of the Downtown Cocoa Crawl and a new film festival:
Here are event details:
The snow sculpting
All sculpting must be completed by 11 a.m. Saturday (Feb. 1). The final pieces are judged by the competitors themselves (based on creativity, technique and message). People’s Choice Award voting is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Film festival
New this year is a Winterfest Film Festival at the Geneva Theater, 244 Broad St. in downtown Lake Geneva.
The movies are: “The Shining” (1980) at 7:30 tonight (Jan. 30, free); “Better Off Dead” (1985) at 10 p.m. Saturday during the ‘80s Ski Bum Costume Party (come in 1980s to get in free; otherwise, it’s $5); “Frozen II” (2019) with $6 showings Friday through Sunday; and “Groundhog Day” (1993). The Bill Murray classic will be show at noon Sunday on Groundhog Day. This event is a fundraiser for Fellow Mortals Wildlife Rehabilitation and Animal Hospital. Before the movie, there will be a live animal demonstration and “groundhog fun facts” from members of Fellow Mortals. Audience members are asked to donate $10 at the screening. For more information, log on at www.geneva4.com.
Ice Sculpture Walk
Hand-carved ice sculptures will line the streets of Lake Geneva today through Sunday (Feb. 2), and, according to organizers, “become a magical illumination when the sun sets.” Go to www.visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest/ for an online map of these works of art.
Fireside S’mores and Fire Spinners
From 5 to 9 p.m. today through Saturday (Jan. 30-Feb. 1), Winterfest visitors can enjoy s’mores on Riviera Beach, toasting marshmallows at artist-made fire pits while listening to live music. S’mores and cocoa will be available for purchase. Also on Riviera Beach, Fire Spinner performances are 7 and 9 p.m. Friday and 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Cocoa Crawl
The Downtown Cocoa Crawl is a family-friendly event running from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. No signup is required, and it’s free to participate.
During the Cocoa Crawl, participants visit downtown Lake Geneva businesses, sampling a variety of hot cocoa and sweet treats.
Start your crawl by checking in at one of the two event check-in locations starting at 4 p.m. Friday: The Bottle Shop, 617 Main St., or Frank’s Original, 272 Broad St. At both locations, visitors can pick up a map of participating businesses and a list of what they’re serving.
Other events
7:30 p.m. Friday: Human Dog Sled Races at Riviera Beach. This is traditional dog sledding — with a twist. Each team consists of six people, four sled pullers, a sled rider and a sled pusher.
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday: Riviera Marketplace. The historic lakefront building is open during the snow sculpting competition. Inside, visitors will find live music, food, drinks, exhibits and souvenirs.
11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday: Winter Carnival at Grand Geneva Resort. There will be skiing, snowboarding, a beer tent, children’s activities and a fireworks show. The Torch Light Hillside parade is 8:30 p.m. www.GrandGeneva.com.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: Snow Sisters Meet and Greet. Visitors can take photos with these snow princess characters.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday: Lake Geneva Chili Cook-Off. Hawk’s View Golf Club, 7377 Krueger Road, hosts this event. For more information, email kayla@hawksviewgolfclub.com.
Starting at noon on Saturday: Winter Beer Garden. Champs Sports Bar & Grill, 747 Main St., will host a Craft Distillery Tasting event in the beer garden. Note: The operators promise to “have all the methods of heat running.”
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: Family Art Activities. The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation hosts this free activity at Gallery 223, 223 Broad St. Families are invited to create winter-themed art or color artist-created coloring sheets.
6 p.m. Saturday: Laser Light Show Finale. The downtown’s Riviera Plaza will light up for this Winterfest music and light show.
For more information about all these events, go to www.visitlakegeneva.com/winterfest/
