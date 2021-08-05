Wisconsin State Fair is back in 2021

Vendors will be awarded first, second and third place based on the creativity, ingenuity and, of course, taste of their creations. Voting for the Fairgoers’ Fave will take place via Twitter and Instagram and at the Guest Services Pavilion.

Carnival rides

For thrill-seekers, the fair’s SpinCity features amusement rides and games, including staples like the Ferris Wheel and Tilt-a-Whirl, along with new rides that change from year to year.

Daily specials

Aug. 5: Everyone gets in for $2 today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. when they donate at least two cans of pears or peaches or make a cash donation outside any fair admission entrance. (For the Hunger Task Force.)

Aug. 6: On Celebrate Wisconsin Day, buy two adult admission tickets for only $14 (a $14 savings) when you present your out-of-state ID at any State Fair ticket window, courtesy of Travel Wisconsin.

Aug. 11: Meijer Day Honoring First Responders, Healthcare & Grocery Workers: First responders, healthcare and grocery store workers can get in free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. by presenting a company-issued ID or name badge at any ticket window. Limit one admission per ID.