Wisconsin State Fair is back in 2021

The biggest news about the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair?
That it’s happening!
After missing out on 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic (which is ongoing; make sure you get vaccinated!), the state’s annual ode to all things cream puff-related is back.
This year’s fair is a mix of longtime favorites — those famous cream puffs, animals barns, carnival rides — mashed up with new features and exhibits.
For 11 days, crowds will converge on the fairgrounds to experience:
Kenosha connection
Kenosha-based Christian hard rockers Skillet — made up of John Cooper (lead vocals/bass), Korey Cooper (guitar/keyboards), Jen Ledger (drums/vocals) and Seth Morrison (lead guitar) — kick things off with a Main Stage headlining performance tonight (Aug. 5).
The group’s latest album, “Victorious: The Aftermath,” is a follow-up to their smash 2019 release, “Victorious.”
The band formed in 1996 and has garnered a massive following behind soaring metal anthems and a relentless touring schedule. All seating for this show is reserved; tickets are $29 and $39.
Agriculture displays
State Fair officials emphasize that “agriculture is the backbone of the Wisconsin State Fair and the fair industry as a whole.” Visitors can find barns, a milking parlor and educational exhibits in the fair’s Ag Village.
Each year, the fair welcomes more than 7,000 animals as part of the agriculture competitions and more than 3,000 participants in the fair’s amateur competitive exhibits contests.
Starting Aug. 12, fair visitors can go to the Camp of Champions (the west end of the Lower Cattle Barn) to see all of the Supreme Champion Drive winners from the Aug. 11 Governor’s Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction.
Free entertainment
Live entertainment can be found around every corner of the Fair Park on 30 free stages, featuring family-friendly acts, contests and music.
The Amphitheater is the largest free stage at the fair.
The Amphitheater lineup kicks off today (Thursday, Aug. 5) with Resurrection: A Journey Tribute at 8 p.m. Other headliners at the Amphitheater include: fair favorites Here Come The Mummies (8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 6-7), the Kids From Wisconsin (8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8), Too Hype Crew (8 pm. Monday, Aug. 9), Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone (8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 10-11), Pat McCurdy (8 p.m. Aug. 13-14), and two headliners wrapping things up on Aug. 15: Christopher’s Project’s Motown Revue (2 p.m.) and Boy Band Night (6 p.m.).
If you can’t make the Kids From Wisconsin show on Aug. 8, don’t fret. The Kids perform free shows every day of the fair at the Amphitheater.
Also returning to the fair are the ever-popular Racing Pigs and the Sea Lion Splash show, which features sea lions balancing balls, dancing and doing handstands on South Grandstand Avenue every day of the fair.
Family entertainment also includes strolling street entertainers and talented canine performers in the K-9 Sports Arena, where you’ll find dogs diving into a swimming pool and performing stunt shows and agility contests.
Besides the headliners on the Grandstand (which required a separate ticket), the State Fair showcases regional bands (free with admission) every day at various vendors throughout the fairgrounds.
Food!
Fair “fare” is an attraction all its own, with more than 200 food and beverage locations featuring fair favorites and new concoctions.
Besides the fair’s iconic Original Cream Puffs, hundreds of foods are available on-a-stick for easy munching while walking around the fairgrounds.
The State Fair is also hosting its annual food competition, The Sporkies, which “encourages vendors to take their unique and exotic food creations to the next level.”
Vendors will be awarded first, second and third place based on the creativity, ingenuity and, of course, taste of their creations. Voting for the Fairgoers’ Fave will take place via Twitter and Instagram and at the Guest Services Pavilion.
Carnival rides
For thrill-seekers, the fair’s SpinCity features amusement rides and games, including staples like the Ferris Wheel and Tilt-a-Whirl, along with new rides that change from year to year.
Daily specials
Aug. 5: Everyone gets in for $2 today from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. when they donate at least two cans of pears or peaches or make a cash donation outside any fair admission entrance. (For the Hunger Task Force.)
Aug. 6: On Celebrate Wisconsin Day, buy two adult admission tickets for only $14 (a $14 savings) when you present your out-of-state ID at any State Fair ticket window, courtesy of Travel Wisconsin.
Aug. 11: Meijer Day Honoring First Responders, Healthcare & Grocery Workers: First responders, healthcare and grocery store workers can get in free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. by presenting a company-issued ID or name badge at any ticket window. Limit one admission per ID.
Aug. 12: Educators get in free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by presenting a school-issued ID or name badge at any ticket window, courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy. Limit one admission per ID.
Aug. 15: Veterans, military personnel and up to three family members get in free from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Must show a Military ID (DD214, VA ID, Military Common Access Card, or dependent ID) at any admission entrance.
Fair facts
When: Aug. 5-15. The fair is open 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 8 a.m. to midnight Friday-Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the final Sunday (Aug. 15).
Where: State Fair Park, 7722 West Greenfield Ave. in West Allis
Admission: $14 for adults (12 and older), $9 for senior citizens (60 and older), military/veterans with ID and youths (ages 6-11). Children 5 and younger are admitted free. General parking is $12; $6 for motorcycles. Preferred parking is also available.
More information: wistatefair.com
$4 Bargain Books: The Bargain Book offers discounts from State Fair partners. Pick up $4 Bargain Books at the State Fair website. Full price ($5) books are sold during the State Fair at all Information Centers.
Headliners: Grandstand performers are: Kenosha’s own Christian rock band Skillet, with Colton Dixon and Ledger, on Aug. 5; country star Chris Young, with Sara Evans, on Aug. 6; TBA on Aug. 7; rock legend Billy Idol on Aug. 8; the Christian group Casting Crowns, with We The Kingdom, on Aug. 9; veteran rockers Foreigner and Asia on Aug. 10; country music duo Brothers Osbourne, with Tenille Townes, on Aug. 11; comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias on Aug. 12; R&B legends Boyz II Men, with Ginuwine, on Aug. 13; surf music icons The Beach Boys on Aug. 14; and county music star Hank Williams Jr., with Alex Miller, closing the fair on Aug. 15.