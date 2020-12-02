Wisconsin State Fair offers holiday treats

The Wisconsin State Fair — which hosted Cream Puff Drive-Thru events earlier this year in Kenosha and other spots — is back with a holiday-themed Drive-Thru.

This time, the fair offers Cocoa Cream Puffs, along with Peppermint Brownies and Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Drivers can pick up the holiday treats at State Fair Park in West Allis.

The Cocoa Cream Puff Drive-Thru is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday (Dec. 11-12) and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday (Dec. 13). The cost is $12 for a three-pack and $22 for a six-pack (prices increase to $14 and $25 after Dec. 6). Three-packs of brownies are $12 ($14 after Dec. 6) and three-packs of cookies are $9 ($11 after Dec. 6).

Cocoa Cream Puffs are described by State Fair officials as featuring “silky smooth cocoa-infused cream between the freshly baked puff.” Note: Only the new cocoa flavor will be available.

Pre-orders are highly encouraged (remember, the three-packs sold out in 10 minutes in Kenosha). You can order in advance at www.originalcreampuffs.com. There will be a limited number of treats available to purchase on-site, but do yourself a favor and order in advance. You’d hate to drive that far just to be disappointed.