Wisconsin State Fair's Fair Food Drive-Thru continues Aug. 13-16

There’s no Wisconsin State Fair happening this summer, but fans of the fair can at least enjoy some of their favorite fair foods.
As part of its “State Fair Necessities” program, the State Fair brought its Traveling Cream Puffs tour to the Festival Foods store in Somers, 6000 31st St., Monday. It was a huge success, with four lanes of cars lined up to purchase the iconic pastries, along with to-go boxes of the fair’s Blue Ribbon Brownies and Chocolate Chip Cookies.
If you missed out Monday, you can still get your Cream Puff fix at State Fair Park in West Allis.
The Cream Puff Drive-Thru will be open Thursday-Sunday. The hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
Advance orders are recommended and can be done online at www.originalcreampuffs.com. Items that can be ordered include:
Wisconsin State Fair Original Cream Puffs: three for $12 or six for $22
Blue Ribbon Brownies: three for $12 or six for $22
Chocolate Chip Cookies: three for $9 or six for $18
Orders can be picked up from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at State Fair Park’s Original Cream Puff Pavilion, 640 S. 84th St. in West Allis.
“These additions to the State Fair Necessities are another way to sweeten the sting of the Wisconsin State Fair cancellation,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park’s CEO.
Coming up, she said, is a One Stop Fair Shop, where visitors will be able to purchase items from Wisconsin State Fair shopping vendors. There will also be a focus on highlighting Wisconsin State Fair agriculture exhibitors.
Fair Food Drive-Thru
This is also the final weekend for the State Fair’s Fair Food Drive-Thru, open at State Fair Park Thursday through Sunday.
The Drive-Thru offers food items from State Fair vendors. The menu is posted at www.WiStateFair.com.
The different fair foods are spread out over 2.2 miles throughout the historic Milwaukee Mile and State Fair Park.
The Drive-Thru is open 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Vehicles should enter State Fair Park via Gate 9, located at South 76th Street and West Pierce Street.
Here’s how it works: If you see a food vendor you like, you exit the Drive-Thru lane to the vendor area to order and receive your food item. Then, you return to the Drive-Thru lane to find your next food stop. Want to pass up a certain vendor? Just stay in the Drive-Thru lane. Miss a vendor? You will have to finish the Drive-Thru route and go back to the start of the line. Note: Traffic moves one way only; you can download a route map at the State Fair website.
The Drive-Thru features items such as corn dogs, pizza and funnel cakes, along with plenty of deep-fried items with CHEESE. Specialty foods include Badger Corn’s Wisconsin Style Corn in a Cup, featuring roasted corn with slices of bratwurst and sauerkraut, and Saz’s Sour Cream and Chive Fries and Leinie’s Beer Battered White Cheddar Cheese Curds.
cream puffs sign
cream puffs blue tent team.jpg
cream puffs boxes to go.jpg
cream puffs driving thru.jpg
cream puffs Fairest of the Fair.jpg
cream puffs filling an order.jpg
cream puffs team members.jpg
cream puffs tent team.jpg
cream puffs Tim Gill.jpg
cream puffs traffic sign.jpg
Cravin D Cream Puff bobblehead.jpg
State Fair Blue Ribbon Brownie.jpg
State Fair Cream Puff overhead.jpg
StateFair_CreamPuffCloseUP
State Fair Creams Puffs in box.jpg
