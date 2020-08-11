Wisconsin State Fair's Fair Food Drive-Thru continues Aug. 13-16

“These additions to the State Fair Necessities are another way to sweeten the sting of the Wisconsin State Fair cancellation,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park’s CEO.

Coming up, she said, is a One Stop Fair Shop, where visitors will be able to purchase items from Wisconsin State Fair shopping vendors. There will also be a focus on highlighting Wisconsin State Fair agriculture exhibitors.

Fair Food Drive-Thru

This is also the final weekend for the State Fair’s Fair Food Drive-Thru, open at State Fair Park Thursday through Sunday.

The Drive-Thru offers food items from State Fair vendors. The menu is posted at www.WiStateFair.com.

The different fair foods are spread out over 2.2 miles throughout the historic Milwaukee Mile and State Fair Park.

The Drive-Thru is open 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Vehicles should enter State Fair Park via Gate 9, located at South 76th Street and West Pierce Street.