Wisconsin State Fair's Fair Food Drive-Thru starts today

There’s no Wisconsin State Fair happening this summer, but fans of the fair can at least enjoy some of their favorite fair foods.
Starting today, the State Fair is offering a Fair Food Drive-Thru as part of the fair’s “State Fair Necessities” activities.
The Fair Food Drive-Thru is open at State Fair Park, 640 South 84th St. in West Allis, for four weekends.
The Drive-Thru offers food items from State Fair vendors. The menu will change each week and be posted at www.WiStateFair.com.
Opening week of the Fair Food Drive-Thru will feature 40 different fair foods spread out over 2.2 miles throughout the historic Milwaukee Mile and State Fair Park.
The first Fair Food Drive-Thru is open 4 to 8 p.m. today, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Vehicles should enter State Fair Park via Gate 9, located at South 76th Street and West Pierce Street.
Here’s how it works: If you see a food vendor you like, you will exit the Drive-Thru lane to the vendor area to order and receive your food item. Then, you return to the Drive-Thru lane to find your next food stop. Want to pass up a certain vendor? Just stay in the Drive-Thru lane. Miss a vendor? You will have to finish the Drive-Thru route and go back to the start of the line. Note: Traffic moves one way only; you can download a route map at the State Fair website.
The theme is Deep-Fried Bliss and features items such as corn dogs, pizza, funnel cakes and Island Noodles.
The Drive Thru will return July 30-Aug. 2, Aug. 6–9 and Aug. 13–16. The hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Menus will be posted on the website.
Other “State Fair Necessities” include an online State Fair FairWear Store, Cream Puff Drive-Thrus and Deliveries at the State Fair Park and Traveling Cream Puffs.
The fair’s Traveling Cream Puffs will be at the Festival Foods store in Somers, 6000 31st St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 10. Orders are taken online in advance at wistatefair.com/fair/traveling-cream-puffs/
Items that can be ordered and picked up in the Festival Foods parking lot on Aug. 10 include the State Fair’s Original Cream Puffs, Blue Ribbon Brownies, Chocolate Chip Cookies and even a cream puff bobblehead.
If you prefer to drive to State Fair Park to get your cream puff fix, the Cream Puff Drive-Thru will be open Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 6-9 and 13-16. The hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Saturday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Order in advance on the State Fair website.
“These additions to the State Fair Necessities are another way to sweeten the sting of the Wisconsin State Fair cancellation,” said Kathleen O’Leary, Wisconsin State Fair Park’s CEO.
Coming up, she said, is a One Stop Fair Shop, where visitors will be able to purchase items from Wisconsin State Fair shopping vendors. There will also be a focus on highlighting Wisconsin State Fair agriculture exhibitors.
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
HISTORIC PHOTO
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!