Wisconsin State Fair's Fair Food Drive-Thru starts today

There’s no Wisconsin State Fair happening this summer, but fans of the fair can at least enjoy some of their favorite fair foods.

Starting today, the State Fair is offering a Fair Food Drive-Thru as part of the fair’s “State Fair Necessities” activities.

The Fair Food Drive-Thru is open at State Fair Park, 640 South 84th St. in West Allis, for four weekends.

The Drive-Thru offers food items from State Fair vendors. The menu will change each week and be posted at www.WiStateFair.com.

Opening week of the Fair Food Drive-Thru will feature 40 different fair foods spread out over 2.2 miles throughout the historic Milwaukee Mile and State Fair Park.

The first Fair Food Drive-Thru is open 4 to 8 p.m. today, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Vehicles should enter State Fair Park via Gate 9, located at South 76th Street and West Pierce Street.