WITH VIDEO: Going green: Your St. Patrick's Day celebration guide

It’s St. Patrick’s Day — and if you can’t find corned beef and cabbage and green beer, you’re not trying. We hear the Reuben sandwiches are going fast, too.

In addition to the food and drinks that surround the holiday, there are plenty of places to get out and celebrate. Now, where did I put that leprechaun hat?

Racine's parade

After a two-year hiatus, the Downtown Racine St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back for its 14th year at noon Saturday, March 19.

The parade draws in more than 2,000 people from the community and the surrounding areas. The parade itself will officially begin on the corner of State and Main streets. The route will proceed south on Main Street, turn west onto Sixth Street and end near City Hall.

“This parade is the official kick off to spring in downtown, and we are thrilled to be back after two years off and once again be able to offer a fun and festive event to our community,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.

Pre-parade 5K run

The DRC, in partnership with 5kevents.org, hosts a St. Pat's Day 5K prior to the parade. For those working their way up to a 5K, the race organizers are also featuring a "Paddy's 0.08ish K" (it's a 2K run that follows the parade route). Both races will start at State and Main streets. Registration will take place inside Littleport Brewery. Look for the top male and female finishers as they will join the parade procession upon their completion of the 5K. Register for the races at stpatsday.5k.run.

Immediately following the race at noon, dozens of parade entries will march the downtown streets, celebrating one of the community’s favorite traditions. This year’s grand marshals are the Dancing Grannies. Other notable entries include fan favorite Lighthouse Brigade, Root River Rollers, and multiple singing and dancing groups. The parade features Irish and Celtic music, troubadours, leprechauns, floats and Irish dancers. For more parade details, go to racinedowntown.com.

Bars and restaurants will be featuring St. Patrick’s Day specials all day long.

Parking can be found for $2 all day on Saturday at the Lake Avenue Ramp, 300 Lake Ave.; Civic Centre Ramp, 501 Lake Ave.; and the McMynn Ramp, 120 Seventh St.

A 'pedal' pub crawl

Kenosha's Lakeshore Pedal Tours offers St. Patrick’s Day-themed pedal pub crawls March 17-20, starting and ending at the Kenosha Yacht Club.

The Kenosha "pedal bar" debuted last summer and "is excited to be back on the road," said owner Meryl Strichartz.

The BYOB pedal bar holds up to 14 riders and is captained by a non-drinking company driver. The pedal bike has thick vinyl flaps that hang down from the canopy designed to help keep riders dry and warm as they pedal from one place to place.

The pedal tours, Strichartz said, "always have drink specials for our riders, but we reached out specifically to Ashling on the Lough, Swede’s, Paddy O’s and Public Craft Brewing because they are St. Patrick’s Day favorites.”

The St. Patrick’s pedal pub crawls will be longer than Lakeshore Pedal’s typical tours, to accommodate the crowds anticipated in the bars. Usually, the tours are 90 minutes long and can make at least three stops, but these tours will be 2.5 hours long. Online reservations are open and can be made by visiting lakeshorepedal.com.

Kenosha goes Irish

The Union Park Tavern , 4520 Eighth Ave., will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 17 for all things Irish, including food and drinks specials. Live music is featured Thursday through Sunday nights.

, 4520 Eighth Ave., will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on March 17 for all things Irish, including food and drinks specials. Live music is featured Thursday through Sunday nights. At Fec’s Place , 5523 Sixth Ave., the March "Beer of the Month" on tap is, fittingly, Great Lakes Brewing Co.'s Conway's Irish Ale, which Fec's describes as "stationed at the intersection of sweet and toasty, where biscuit and caramel malt flavors always have the right-of-way. Pairs great with a hard day's work."

, 5523 Sixth Ave., the March "Beer of the Month" on tap is, fittingly, Great Lakes Brewing Co.'s Conway's Irish Ale, which Fec's describes as "stationed at the intersection of sweet and toasty, where biscuit and caramel malt flavors always have the right-of-way. Pairs great with a hard day's work." As you can imagine, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are a very big deal at Ashling on the Lough , 125 56th St., an Irish pub and eatery. On March 17, the doors open at 8 a.m. for Irish breakfasts and then a “St. Patrick’s Day Menu,” served from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Entertainment on March 17 includes the Milwaukee Irish Dance Company from 6 p.m. to midnight. Note: The patio will be open if the weather is decent.

, 125 56th St., an Irish pub and eatery. On March 17, the doors open at 8 a.m. for Irish breakfasts and then a “St. Patrick’s Day Menu,” served from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Entertainment on March 17 includes the Milwaukee Irish Dance Company from 6 p.m. to midnight. Note: The patio will be open if the weather is decent. At Lucci’s Grandview , 6929 39th Ave., the "Kenowhere Kilts Lite" perform on March 17, starting at 6 p.m. The band is made up of Kerry Spitzer, Jim Sullivan and Brent Towle.

, 6929 39th Ave., the "Kenowhere Kilts Lite" perform on March 17, starting at 6 p.m. The band is made up of Kerry Spitzer, Jim Sullivan and Brent Towle. For a place called Swede’s , the Downtown Kenosha bar at 510 56th St. sure loves to celebrate the Irish holiday. On St. Patrick’s Day, Swede’s opens at 11:30 a.m., serving corned beef and Swiss sandwiches "until sold out."

, the Downtown Kenosha bar at 510 56th St. sure loves to celebrate the Irish holiday. On St. Patrick’s Day, Swede’s opens at 11:30 a.m., serving corned beef and Swiss sandwiches "until sold out." At Kaiser’s Pizza , 510 57th St., it’s no surprise that the Pizza of the Month is that Irish favorite: The Reuben Pizza. It has a thousand island dressing base, corned beef, sauerkraut and mozzarella cheese.

, 510 57th St., it’s no surprise that the Pizza of the Month is that Irish favorite: The Reuben Pizza. It has a thousand island dressing base, corned beef, sauerkraut and mozzarella cheese. Other local spots that are usually hopping for the holiday include 58 Below, 504 58th St.; Spanky’s Bar & Grill, 2325 52nd St., where staffers call St. Patrick’s Day “our favorite day of the year”; and George’s Club Highview, 5305 60th St., which serves up corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes and carrots starting at 11 a.m. every St. Patrick’s Day.

Racine celebrates

McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Road, opens at 10 a.m. on March 17 for an all-day St. Paddy’s Day party. Live music returns to the celebration, with "our good friend Andrew David Weber from Whiskey of The Damned." The celebration will also feature "live streaming all day concert footage of the best bands that have graced our stage over the years including Skerryvore, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Celtica, Danu, Teada, The Elders, Black 47, Goitse, Whiskey Of The Damned, Seven Nations. Brother, The Sandcarvers and many more."

McAuliffe's staffers also promise "plenty of surprises throughout the day and great specials and giveaways."

Joey’s Yardarm Bar & Grill, 920 Erie St., has been celebrating since March 1 with the "Sandwich of the Month: The Reuben." The venue, which regularly hosts Irish music, welcomes Jeff Ward on March 17, starting at 7 p.m. The veteran performer will be singing "music from Ireland, Scotland and America to celebrate St. Patrick's Day."

920 Erie St., has been celebrating since March 1 with the "Sandwich of the Month: The Reuben." The venue, which regularly hosts Irish music, welcomes Jeff Ward on March 17, starting at 7 p.m. The veteran performer will be singing "music from Ireland, Scotland and America to celebrate St. Patrick's Day." George's Tavern, 1201 N. Main St., is hosting at St. Patrick's Day party from 8 to 11 p.m. on March 17. Live music will be performed by 500 Miles to Memphis.

1201 N. Main St., is hosting at St. Patrick's Day party from 8 to 11 p.m. on March 17. Live music will be performed by 500 Miles to Memphis. Marci’s on Main, 236 Main St., will host the Celtic Gypsies, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19.

236 Main St., will host the Celtic Gypsies, starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19. Also on Saturday, Social on Sixth, 324 Sixth St., is hosting a live Irish music session with Jim McVeigh, from 6 to 8 p.m. There's no cover charge to join the party at this "micro-venue." Joan Roehre opened the Downtown Racine venue in March of 2021 and hosts weddings and other events. "My goal with this space is to create a place that's welcoming, inviting and inclusive," she said.

Before you go: If you do head out to party like an Irishman, designate a driver and be careful out there! Let’s all be safe.

