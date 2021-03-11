WITH VIDEO: Irish eyes are still smilin' for St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick’s Day is coming up Wednesday and, while we’re still living under COVID-19 restrictions, there are places to find Irish-themed fun, just not as much as pre-pandemic.
Big local events — like the Kenosha Area Pipes and Drums Association’s two-day “St. Patty’s Day Kenosha Krawl” and the “Leprechaun & Lederhosen” 0.1K Beer Run at the Biergarten in Petrifying Springs Park — are canceled for the second year in a row, but this page is in the business of finding out what we can do not what we can’t.
What about parades?
For a place called Swede’s, the Downtown Kenosha bar at 510 56th St. sure loves to celebrate the Irish holiday St. Patrick’s Day each year.
Swede’s marks the holiday Saturday (March 13), opening at 8 a.m. that day.
Irish-themed food and drinks will be served all day, starting at 11 a.m. with corned beef sliders and featuring corned beef breakfast wraps and Bloody Mary’s, of course.
The main event is a children’s parade, stepping off at noon and traditionally featuring plenty of bicycles and wagons and St. Patrick’s Day swag.
Chicago, which goes all out for the holiday, is hosting a “virtual” parade in place of the city’s hugely popular annual Chicago St. Patrick’s Day Parade. The online event, featuring scenes from past parades, will be streamed live from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Go to www.chicagostpatsparade.com to find the link.
Likewise, the famed Chicago South Side Irish Parade is also grounded. In its place is a “Shamrock Our Blocks” outdoor house decorating contest, “designed to spread joy of St. Patrick’s Day and support local businesses.” Find out more at southsideirishparade.org.
As for our neighbor to the north, Milwaukee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been rescheduled for Sept. 25. Hopefully by that time, we can safely celebrate together.
Pub crawl on Saturday
In place of the Racine St. Patrick’s Day Parade is Saturday’s St. Patty Pub Crawl, hosted by the Downtown Racine Corporation.
From 1 to 7 p.m. on March 13, participants can “enjoy green beer, corn beef and cabbage, live music, Irish drink specials and more throughout the day at 17 participating locations.” If you visit at least eight locations, you can enter to win over prizes including bar gift cards and drink chips.
There will be Irish food specials at The Ivanhoe, Amos Los Tacos, Taeja Vu’s on Main, Reefpoint Brew House, Butcher and Barrel, Joey’s Yardarm, Marci’s on Main, Blue Rock, Dewey’s and the VFW.
Live music by Lara Bell will be featured at Marci’s on Main from 3 to 6 p.m. DJs will be spinning tunes at Pub on Wisconsin beginning at 9 p.m. and at Brickhouse starting at 10 p.m. The VFW will be raffling off prizes every half hour beginning at 11 a.m., and Blue Rock will be having a beer pong challenge at 4 p.m.
Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp (300 Lake Ave.) and the McMynn Ramp (120 Seventh St.) for $2 all day. For a map of pub crawl locations, go to RacineDowntown.com.
Kenosha goes Irish
The Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., starts the celebrating Saturday night (March 13) with James Conway and Jim McVeigh. From 8 to 11 that night, the two will be “bringing in St. Paddy’s Day with a rake of Irish trad and song, and a bit of folk, blues, old-timey and whatever else comes to mind,” Conway said on Facebook, adding, “As Jim often says, ‘It’s sure to be a proper cow walloper!’” The celebrating continues at Union Park Tavern on the actual holiday (March 17) with the Roundabouts starting at 7 p.m. Irish food specials continue, too.
At Fec’s Place, 5523 Sixth Ave., the celebrating starts at noon Saturday (March 13), continuing late into the night with “all the green goodies.”
As you can imagine, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations are a very big deal at Ashling on the Lough, 125 56th St., an Irish pub and eatery. On March 17, the doors open at 8 a.m. for Irish breakfasts and then a “St. Patrick’s Day Menu,” served from noon to 10 p.m. Entertainment on Wednesday includes folk singer Jeff Ward from 9 a.m. to noon and the McNamara McCarthy School of Irish Dance Irish Dancers performing at 1 and 2 p.m. Note: The patio will be open if the weather is decent. Masks are mandatory unless drinking or eating.
At Kaiser’s Pizza, 510 57th St., it’s no surprise that the Pizza of the Month is that Irish favorite: The Reuben Pizza. It has a thousand island dressing base, corned beef, sauerkraut, cheese — and is topped with a drizzle of more thousand island dressing. According to Kaiser’s, this pizza “pairs well with the Irish lager Harp, which is on special for $3 a pint the entire month of March.”
Other local spots that are usually hopping for the holiday include Coins Sports Bar, 1714 52nd St.; 58 Below, 504 58th St.; Spanky’s Bar & Grill, 2325 52nd St., where staffers call St. Patrick’s Day “our favorite day of the year”; and George’s Club Highview, 5305 60th St., which serves up corned beef and cabbage with red potatoes and carrots starting at 11 a.m. every St. Patrick’s Day.
Remember: If you do venture out to party like an Irishman, designate a driver and be careful out there! That goes for those of you staying close to home, too. Let’s all be safe.