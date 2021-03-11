WITH VIDEO: Irish eyes are still smilin' for St. Patrick's Day

Parking can be found at the Lake Avenue Ramp (300 Lake Ave.) and the McMynn Ramp (120 Seventh St.) for $2 all day. For a map of pub crawl locations, go to RacineDowntown.com.

Kenosha goes Irish

The Union Park Tavern, 4520 Eighth Ave., starts the celebrating Saturday night (March 13) with James Conway and Jim McVeigh. From 8 to 11 that night, the two will be “bringing in St. Paddy’s Day with a rake of Irish trad and song, and a bit of folk, blues, old-timey and whatever else comes to mind,” Conway said on Facebook, adding, “As Jim often says, ‘It’s sure to be a proper cow walloper!’” The celebrating continues at Union Park Tavern on the actual holiday (March 17) with the Roundabouts starting at 7 p.m. Irish food specials continue, too.

At Fec’s Place, 5523 Sixth Ave., the celebrating starts at noon Saturday (March 13), continuing late into the night with “all the green goodies.”