Eric Carl Johnson, 37, of Lake Geneva, faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense).
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a two-car collision at the intersection of Highway 165 and Green Ba…
A man and a boy died at the scene of an early morning apartment fire Sunday in Kenosha, according to authorities.
A 51-year-old Kenosha man faces felony charges for allegedly possessing a large amount of child pornography.
A 44-year-old Kenosha man is facing numerous criminal charges for allegedly maintaining a drug trafficking place and delivering fentanyl.
A 34-year-old Kenosha woman is facing criminal charges stemming from an altercation at an Uptown bar.
Michael McGuire was underground when a photo of him and his son went viral. Here's his reaction to his newfound fame.
Cody Weathersby is only 19 years old, but he’s already a grizzled veteran when it comes to holiday light shows.
Despite winning all of their games on the field, the seventh-grade Park Panthers were left out of the postseason because of what the coaches say is selective enforcement of league rules.
We have no idea why a utility puts out a cookie recipe book each year, but we’re here for it!
PADDOCK LAKE — The electric atmosphere provided by screaming fans coincided nicely with a noticeable fog over the field—providing the perfect …
