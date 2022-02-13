Esteban and Louise Kumorkiewicz mark 60th anniversary

Esteban and Louise Kumorkiewicz of Pleasant Prairie will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on Feb. 24. They plan to mark the occasion with a family reunion in July at a location to be determined.

They were married on Feb. 24, 1962, in Waukegan, Ill., at Immaculate Conception Church. They have resided in Pleasant Prairie for 58 years.

They have three children: Cheristine L. (Paul) Johnson, of Kenosha; Mark Steven (Sue Bidon) Kumorkiewicz; and Matthew Allen (Pamela Hart) Kumorkiewicz. they have four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Esteban met Louise A. Jellings while dancing. He was at Great Lakes Naval Center studying, sent by the Argentine Navy. After they married, they went to Argentina. Louise returned in July 1963 and Esteban returned at 5 p.m. Aug. 15, 1963. Their daughter Christine was born at 12:13 a.m. the next day.

Esteban worked at Johns Manville Corp. Louise worked as a homemaker. They are members of St. Therese Catholic Church, the Kiwanis Breakfast Club and Xison Fellowship. Other positions have included as a Boy Scouts of America Pack 544-Webellos leader/Troop 551 leader; service on various committees for the Village of Pleasant Prairie; and as a village trustee for 24 years.

Their advice for a successful and lasting relationship? Have a lot of patience; say please, thank you often; help her with her coat; get her chair for her.

