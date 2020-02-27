Event briefs for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

Cost is $10 for ages 12 and older, $5 for ages 2-11.

Buttigieg campaign event Saturday

KENOSHA — A campaign event for supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will take place 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Kenosha Brewing Co., 4017 80th St.

Participants will discuss Buttigieg’s policies, share ideas and organize a phone campaign.

Registration is requested but not required. Food and drink will be available for purchase on site.

For more information, call Holly at 847-833-7263 or email hollymgarvey@gmail.com.

Irish Dancers to perform downtown

KENOSHA — The Trinity Academy of Irish Dance will perform one of its first shows of the season at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the Guild Hall of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 5900 Seventh Ave.

There is no cost to attend, and guests should enter at the north door.

The show will last approximately 30 minutes, and cake will be served.