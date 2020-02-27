Event briefs for Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

‘Leaping for Leap Year’ at the library
KENOSHA — “Leaping for Leap Year” will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Southwest Library, 7979 38th Ave.
Families with children are invited to celebrate Leap Day by making frog eye salad and enjoying frog and leap year-themed crafts and trivia.
Polka dance in Salem Lakes Saturday
SALEM LAKES — The third annual Salem Lakes polka dance will be 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road.
This is a free event for all ages will live music and refreshments.
Book club at Community Library
SALEM LAKES — The High School Book Club will meet 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Community Library, 24615 89th St.
Participants will read and discuss books over breakfast.
For more information, contact Jared at the Youth Services desk or at jhedges@communitylib.org.
Fundraising breakfast at Drifters
PADDOCK LAKE — A fundraising breakfast will take place 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at Drifters Bar & Grill, 24317 75th St.
Funds raised will go toward efforts to stage a July 3 fireworks display in the village.
Cost is $10 for ages 12 and older, $5 for ages 2-11.
There will also be guest bartenders and raffles.
Buttigieg campaign event Saturday
KENOSHA — A campaign event for supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg will take place 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Kenosha Brewing Co., 4017 80th St.
Participants will discuss Buttigieg’s policies, share ideas and organize a phone campaign.
Registration is requested but not required. Food and drink will be available for purchase on site.
For more information, call Holly at 847-833-7263 or email hollymgarvey@gmail.com.
Irish Dancers to perform downtown
KENOSHA — The Trinity Academy of Irish Dance will perform one of its first shows of the season at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the Guild Hall of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 5900 Seventh Ave.
There is no cost to attend, and guests should enter at the north door.
The show will last approximately 30 minutes, and cake will be served.
Seniors and those with disabilities are invited to a free lunch prior to the performance. The lunch is part of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church Senior Program. To RSVP for the lunch, please call 262-654-8642.