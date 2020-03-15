Event briefs for Monday, March 16, 2020

Editor’s note: In light of coronavirus concerns, events listed here may be canceled or postponed without notice. Please call ahead first.
‘Culver’s Cares’ fundraiser Tuesday
KENOSHA — A “Culver’s Cares” fundraiser night to benefit Walkin’ In My Shoes will take place 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Culver’s 5220 Green Bay Road.
Culver’s will donate a percentage of the agency, which assists the homeless and others in need.
‘Make Mine Mystery’ book club to meet
TWIN LAKES — The “Make Mine Mystery” book club will meet 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave.
This month’s book is “Pietr the Latvian” by Georges Simenon.
April’s book is “The Beautiful Mystery” by Louise Penny.
Middle School Book Club at the library
SALEM LAKES — The Middle School Book Club meets 5 to 6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Community Library, 24615 89th St.
Students in grades 7-8 are invited to read and discuss books over pizza.
Registration is required. For more information, contact Jared at the Youth Services desk or at jhedges@communitylib.org.
Lego Club at Community Library
TWIN LAKES — The Tuesday Night Lego Club meets 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave.
Ages 5-11 are invited to build with the library’s Legos.
Fused glass workshop at Wilmot Union
WILMOT — A workshop in making a fused glass garden stake, ornaments or jewelry meets 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wilmot Union High School, 11112 308th Ave.
Students must choose whether to make the garden stake or create approximately five to seven pieces of jewelry or ornaments when registering for the class.
The class fee is $20, and there’s a $25 supplies fee payable to the instructor.
To register, click on “Community Outreach” under the “Community” tab at www.wilmothighschool.com or call 262-862-2351, ext. 318.
Potter’s wheel class at Lemon Street
KENOSHA — An “Introduction to the Potter’s Wheel” class will be offered 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.
The first session will focus on wedging, centering and opening a vessel, and in the second session, students will learn to trim the vessel.
The cost is $55 and includes supplies.
For more information or to register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
Amity Lodge to meet Tuesday
The Amity Lodge 692 of the Croatian Fraternal Union will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the home of William Janibrek, 3530 Seventh Ave., Unit C.
For more more information, call 262-658-3151.