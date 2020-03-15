Event briefs for Monday, March 16, 2020

Lego Club at Community Library

TWIN LAKES — The Tuesday Night Lego Club meets 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Community Library, 110 S. Lake Ave.

Ages 5-11 are invited to build with the library’s Legos.

Fused glass workshop at Wilmot Union

WILMOT — A workshop in making a fused glass garden stake, ornaments or jewelry meets 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Wilmot Union High School, 11112 308th Ave.

Students must choose whether to make the garden stake or create approximately five to seven pieces of jewelry or ornaments when registering for the class.

The class fee is $20, and there’s a $25 supplies fee payable to the instructor.

To register, click on “Community Outreach” under the “Community” tab at www.wilmothighschool.com or call 262-862-2351, ext. 318.

Potter’s wheel class at Lemon Street

KENOSHA — An “Introduction to the Potter’s Wheel” class will be offered 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.