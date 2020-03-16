Event briefs for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Editor’s note: In light of coronavirus concerns, events listed here may be canceled or postponed without notice. Please call ahead first.

Potter’s wheel class at Lemon Street

KENOSHA — An “Introduction to the Potter’s Wheel” class will be offered 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.

The first session will focus on wedging, centering and opening a vessel, and in the second session, students will learn to trim the vessel.

The cost is $55 and includes supplies.

For more information or to register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.

Amity Lodge to meet Tuesday

The Amity Lodge 692 of the Croatian Fraternal Union will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the home of William Janibrek, 3530 Seventh Ave., Unit C.

For more more information, call 262-658-3151.

Nature photographer at Sierra Club program

STURTEVANT — A nature photographer will be the featured speaker at the next Southeast Gateway Group of the Sierra Club program.