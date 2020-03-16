Event briefs for Tuesday, March 17, 2020

Editor’s note: In light of coronavirus concerns, events listed here may be canceled or postponed without notice. Please call ahead first.
Potter’s wheel class at Lemon Street
KENOSHA — An “Introduction to the Potter’s Wheel” class will be offered 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Lemon Street Gallery, 4601 Sheridan Road.
The first session will focus on wedging, centering and opening a vessel, and in the second session, students will learn to trim the vessel.
The cost is $55 and includes supplies.
For more information or to register, go to www.lemonstreetgallery.org or call 262-605-4745.
Amity Lodge to meet Tuesday
The Amity Lodge 692 of the Croatian Fraternal Union will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the home of William Janibrek, 3530 Seventh Ave., Unit C.
For more more information, call 262-658-3151.
Nature photographer at Sierra Club program
STURTEVANT — A nature photographer will be the featured speaker at the next Southeast Gateway Group of the Sierra Club program.
Eddee Daniels, a Milwaukee photographer and a board member of Preserve Our Parks, will present a program on parks and natural areas in southeastern Wisconsin.
The program is intended to promote the enjoyment of local nature and develop support for local parks and preserves.
Many of the photographs he will share have been taken in Racine and Kenosha counties.
Free and open to the public, the program begins at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant.
This program is sponsored by the Southeast Gateway Sierra Club and co-sponsored by Greening Greater Racine, Root River Council, the Kenosha Photography Club and the Kenosha County Parks Department.
'Warrior Workshop Wednesdays' at Serenity Quilt Shop
KENOSHA — Comfort For A Cause “Warrior Workshop Wednesdays” will take place 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Serenity Quilt Shop, 4003 80th St., Suite 102.
Volunteers are invited to create blankets from donated fabric and yarn in a variety of styles for veterans and their families.
For more information, contact Serenity Quilt Shop at 262-577-5886, on Facebook, at www.serenityquiltshop.com or by contacting Kim Hemphill at 262-914-4543, lillykim@hotmail.com or by searching for “Comfort 4 A Cause” on Facebook.