Sports Daily Calendar, Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 28-Oct. 1

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by the Kenosha News. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

WEDNESDAY

Boys volleyball — Indian Trail at Bradford, 6:30 p.m.

Boys soccer — Christian Life at University School of Milwaukee, 4:30 p.m.; St. Joseph at St. Augustine Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Girls tennis — Central at Indian Trail, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY

Girls tennis — Bradford, Indian Trail, Tremper at SEC meet, Village Club, Greendale, 8 a.m.

Cross country — Bradford, Indian Trail, Tremper, Christian Life, Shoreland Lutheran, Central, Wilmot, St. Joseph at the Kenosha County Invitational, UW-Parkside, 4:30 p.m.

Boys soccer (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Bradford at Pewaukee; Central at Indian Trail; Heritage Christian at Shoreland Lutheran; Wilmot at Christian Life, 4:30 p.m.

Girls golf — Central, Bradford, Indian Trail, Tremper, Wilmot at WIAA Division 1 Regional, Ives Grove G.L., Yorkville, 9 a.m.

Boys volleyball — Racine Park at Tremper, 5 p.m.; Wilmot at Central, 7 p.m.

Girls volleyball (6:30 p.m. unless noted) — Racine Lutheran at St. Joseph; Shoreland Lutheran at The Prairie School; Indian Trail at Muskego, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

Football (7 p.m.) — Indian Trail at Bradford (homecoming); Central at Lake Geneva Badger; Brown Deer at Shoreland Lutheran; Burlington Catholic Central at Christian Life, Jaskwhich Stadium; Racine Park at Tremper, Ameche Field; Union Grove at Wilmot.

Girls swimming — Bradford, Tremper, Indian Trail, Central/Wilmot at Racine Unified Aquatic Center, 6 p.m.

Boys soccer — St. Joseph at The Prairie School, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

Football — St. Joseph at Living Word Lutheran, 1 p.m.

Boys volleyball — Central and Wilmot at Homestead Tournament, 8:30 a.m.; Tremper and Bradford at Mukwonago Invitational, 9 a.m.

Boys soccer — Central at Whitefish Bay, 7 p.m.