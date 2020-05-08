Evers unveils COVID-19 guidelines for businesses

While not mandates, the general advice for businesses includes making sure employees who are sick don’t come to work, limiting business travel, promoting working from home options and making sure employees have access to sanitizers and personal protective equipment.

“What these guides really aim to do is provide actionable advice for businesses, especially small businesses, as they begin the road back to reopening,” WEDC Secretary and CEO Melissa Hughes said in a statement.

“The guides answer basic questions, such as how to handle transactions at cash registers, what to do about merchandise that’s been handled by customers, and how to set up an office using social distancing strategies.”

While the guides provide businesses with advice to follow once they begin to return to somewhat normal business operations, Evers and DHS officials have maintained that Wisconsin will not begin to “turn the dial” on reopening the economy until certain thresholds are met for testing and contact tracing capacity. Officials also say the state needs to see a 14-day downward trend in positive cases of the respiratory disease.

Under the “Badger Bounce Back Plan,” businesses would begin to reopen in phases as certain thresholds are met.