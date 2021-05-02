Lou Perrine's Gas & Groceries: Building on a proud mission

Lou Perrine wanted to create a business that would be innovative, service-oriented and offered a quality product at a great value.
The story began in 1954, when Grandpa Lou started a full-service Clark station at the corner of 52nd Street and Sheridan Road, back in the day when an attendant pumped your gas checked your oil and cleaned your windshield. Grandpa Lou saw the rising demand of cars and knew these vehicles were going to need a place to get gas. He wanted to create a business that would be service oriented and offer a quality product at a great value.
Grandpa Lou was larger than life. He could rip watermelons apart with his bare hands and was always seen with a Lucky Strike hanging out of his mouth. He always greeted customers with a smile and outstanding customer service; known for treating the community like family with his warm, Italian hospitality.
Hard work and dedication was taught to the whole Perrine family. Big Lou worked with his dad day and night. They were best friends. While working at the gas station, a young lady came in looking for a job. Her name was Laurie. Laurie, later to be known as Mama P, fell in love with Big Lou and they have been together ever since.
In 1985 Grandpa Lou got sick and passed away. Big Lou decided to continue the family business and honor his best friend and father by breaking away from big oil, and branding his store Lou Perrine’s. Along with his wife Mama P, they took the reins of the gas station and built a brand that is synonymous with Kenosha. Big Lou was a visionary seeing gas stations going from just full service cigarette huts to full on convenience stores. He rebuilt the corner of 52nd and Sheridan Road and was the very first gas station in the country with a corporate McDonald’s in it.
The third generation
Big Lou passed on that work ethic that was taught to him by his father to his son Anthony. In seventh grade, Anthony started working full time in the gas station. If it wasn’t football season, he was expected to work. In 2004 Anthony took on a larger role in the business and eventually buying it from his parents in 2010.
Anthony knew the world was changing fast and that you had to adapt or die. So he decided to honor the family history by making this brand larger than life. With the use of social media, community involvement and a great team behind him, Anthony has made the name Lou Perrine’s known throughout the country.
More than a gas station
With each year evolving, it has become more than a just a “gas station” and more than a “convenience store”. It is a local destination, an experience if you will. It is a place where people can shop, grab a quick bite, and purchase Mama P’s famous Ho Ho cakes that has gained national attention.
You can find assorted grab and go groceries like fresh produce, Wisconsin meat and cheeses, healthy snack alternatives, fresh sandwiches, salads, beer, wine and liquor. Heck you can even pick up a fishing license on the way to the lake.
Part of the evolution involved things like being the first gas station in the country that delivered, a new version of full service in which their team will shop for you and pump your gas, and soon to be adding a walk-up window for those beautiful sunny days down by the lake.
The best part of Lou Perrine’s, is the Mama P’s HoHo Cake. Starting as a secret family recipe, Kenosha’s favorite sweet treat gained national attention when a man robbed a motel wearing one of the coveted, I LOVE HOHO CAKE sweatshirts that have been worn by such celebrities as Kim Kardashian and Rob Lowe. (OK, were kidding but people do love to rep their favorite gas station).
While offering free cake for a year to anyone who turned in this “HoHo Bandit”, local and national news stations picked up the story causing Mama P to have to hire some extra bakers! The famous cake can be purchased at Lou Perrine’s as well as local restaurants like Valeos, Kaisers, Luiguis, Mama T’s, and the Garage Bar. They even have a dog friendly cake that is available at the gas station and Bark Away Doggie Daycare.
All about Kenosha
At the end of the day, this family business is all about the community. When asked, Anthony said, “I believe stores like mine are community centers where no matter your race, religion, creed, or economic position, everyone comes together for basic essential needs.”
Lou Perrine’s is extremely active in the community. From donating to countless local causes, their ongoing partnership with the Boys & Girls Club, and hosting regular on premises events for families, they’ve certainly made their mark in our community.
Expanding to the south side
The Perrine family is looking to grow the brand and service more of the community by opening up a new location on the corner of 80th Street and 22nd avenue.
“We plan on starting construction in June and hope to have a grand opening sometime in October, just in time to celebrate our 67th birthday! My favorite part of the new store is the restaurant that my wife will be adding to the mix. Stay tuned for me details,” Anthony said with a wink and a grin.
Their current location has been under construction for the past six weeks due to a car running through the building back in October. But the good news is they opened back up this past weekend.
“Excuse our dust. We still have some work to do, but we missed our customers and wanted to get back open. The outside of the building wont be done till mid June and keep a look out for a Grand Re-opening party this summer. Anyone that knows me, knows I like to do things BIG!” Anthony said.
In the mean time, come Downtown. Take advantage of this beautiful lakefront the city has. Take the kids down for some ice cream, grab dinner with your significant other, and just make sure you stop and fill your tank up while you’re at it.
“It’s time for our community to rebuild and come back better than ever. As always, SUPPORT LOCAL”!
James Lawson of the Kenosha News contributed to this report.