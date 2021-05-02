Lou Perrine's Gas & Groceries: Building on a proud mission

Lou Perrine wanted to create a business that would be innovative, service-oriented and offered a quality product at a great value.

The story began in 1954, when Grandpa Lou started a full-service Clark station at the corner of 52nd Street and Sheridan Road, back in the day when an attendant pumped your gas checked your oil and cleaned your windshield. Grandpa Lou saw the rising demand of cars and knew these vehicles were going to need a place to get gas. He wanted to create a business that would be service oriented and offer a quality product at a great value.

Grandpa Lou was larger than life. He could rip watermelons apart with his bare hands and was always seen with a Lucky Strike hanging out of his mouth. He always greeted customers with a smile and outstanding customer service; known for treating the community like family with his warm, Italian hospitality.

Hard work and dedication was taught to the whole Perrine family. Big Lou worked with his dad day and night. They were best friends. While working at the gas station, a young lady came in looking for a job. Her name was Laurie. Laurie, later to be known as Mama P, fell in love with Big Lou and they have been together ever since.