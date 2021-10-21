Official Contest Rules:
- Must be 21 or older to participate.
- One passport per participant.
- Passports may only be purchased through participating locations and the Kenosha News and Racine Journal Times front offices.
- Passports valued at $10.
- One BOGO offer per participant per location may be redeemed-business should sign off on the offer upon redemption. Only one vote (rating) per participant per location will be accepted.
- If mailing in to either location, please mail to the attention of: Bloody Mary Contest
- Both Grand Prize and Gift Card Prize winners will be contacted by March 15, 2022.