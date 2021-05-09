Chris Braun

School had always been very challenging even when I was a teen and I didn’t start (nursing school) until I was an adult at age 36. By this time it was about balancing family, school, a full-time job and my side job (in martial arts).

Nursing school is notorious for consuming your life and they tell you to back off work when you are in school, but we as adult learners don’t have that luxury.

Who were your mentors along the way?

Dr. David Zapencki and Sue Berto, two of my nursing school instructors. They both helped apply what we were learning in textbooks to real life.

How does martial arts study complement your nursing career?

(Martial arts) is definitely a stress reliever.

I have been studying martial arts since 1986; teaching since 1996. In 2015 I created my own hybrid system called SanHoDo.

I approached the challenges of nursing school as I do martial arts: being good in one area helps me be good in the other. Also, the anatomy training from martial arts translated into medical terms in nursing school.

Is there a quote that pertains to your life and work?