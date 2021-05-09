A nurse in the emergency department of Froedtert Hospital, Downtown, Chris Braun found his medical career later in life, bringing to it his experiences in the fields of martial arts and volunteer firefighting and rescue.
How old are you and what is your family dynamic?
I am 40, I will have been married to Nicole for 19 years, and we have two children, ages 6 and 9.
In what town do you live?
Caledonia.
How did you find your way into the nursing field?
It was a natural progression. After serving in the Army, I wanted to do something sort of military but without having to carry a gun. I was in a serious car accident in 2003 and was so impressed with the rescue squad I became a volunteer firefighter and EMT for Somers (2005-2014).
In 2008 I joined United Hospital System (now Froedtert South) as an emergency room tech and from there signed on to nursing school.
Where did you study nursing?
I started at Herzing University in 2014, transferred to Parkside and finished up at Herzing in 2019. I graduated just in time for the pandemic.
What challenges did you encounter?
School had always been very challenging even when I was a teen and I didn’t start (nursing school) until I was an adult at age 36. By this time it was about balancing family, school, a full-time job and my side job (in martial arts).
Nursing school is notorious for consuming your life and they tell you to back off work when you are in school, but we as adult learners don’t have that luxury.
Who were your mentors along the way?
Dr. David Zapencki and Sue Berto, two of my nursing school instructors. They both helped apply what we were learning in textbooks to real life.
How does martial arts study complement your nursing career?
(Martial arts) is definitely a stress reliever.
I have been studying martial arts since 1986; teaching since 1996. In 2015 I created my own hybrid system called SanHoDo.
I approached the challenges of nursing school as I do martial arts: being good in one area helps me be good in the other. Also, the anatomy training from martial arts translated into medical terms in nursing school.
Is there a quote that pertains to your life and work?
Itoshiki oshieo idaki, Japanese for “May we never lose the lessons we have learned.” It comes from a Queen song and it is how I end all of my martial art classes and seminars.
What have been some of the challenges of the pandemic at work?
Things went from ‘looking the other way’ when someone coughed to putting on every piece of PPE we could find. It heightened our awareness (when it hit); then the ER got quiet because people stopped coming in (for non-COVID emergencies).
What are some personal rewards experienced as a nurse?
Nursing can be a guessing game; it’s our job to figure out what’s making this person feel a certain way.